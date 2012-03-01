* Shilling under pressure after FinMin comments

* High demand for government paper to support shilling

* Stocks rally for eight days on results (Adds markets close, stocks)

By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, March 1 The Kenyan shilling slipped on Thursday as importers bought dollars after the finance minister said the central bank should limit the local currency's appreciation, while stocks rallied for an eighth straight day.

Acting Finance Minister Robinson Githae told Reuters on Tuesday he had instructed the central bank to stop the shilling strengthening beyond 82 per dollar, spooking the market.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.25/45 per dollar, from 83.05/83.25 at the close on Wednesday.

"The sentiments of the finance minister's comment triggered (dollar) buying," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. "But government yields are still attractive so we might see inflows capping the shilling losses."

Yields on Kenya's Treasury bills have fallen this year as offshore investors flock to auctions to take advantage of high interest rates.

Traders said a drop in Kenya's inflation rate for a third straight month to 16.7 percent in February from 18.3 should give the central bank room to start easing its tight monetary stance.

The shilling is up 2.2 percent this year, extending a rally at the end of last year after the central bank raised its key lending rate by 11 percentage points in less than three months to prop up the shilling and curb double-digit inflation.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee is next scheduled to meet on March 6.

On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the key NSE-20 Share Index inched up 0.3 percent to 3,312.15 points aided by investors buying stocks after company full-year results.

Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's biggest bank in asset terms, posted a 54 percent jump in pretax profit to 15.1 billion shillings. The shares was suspended from trading on Thursday.

"We are likely to see KCB shares rally in tomorrows session," said Mwenda Rarama, an analysts at Kingdom Securities.

Diamond Trust Bank, fell 1.6 percent to 91.00 shillings after it said it will offer a rights issue this year to finance its expansion plan. The bank announced a 24 percent rise in full-year pretax profit to 4.3 billion shillings.

Government bonds worth 306 million shillings ($3.7 million) were traded, down from 700 million shillings on Wednesday.

($1 = 83.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa/Anna Willard)