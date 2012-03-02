* Inflows help support shilling

* Stocks up for ninth day in a row, seen higher (Adds market close)

By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, March 2 The Kenyan shilling , aided by waning importer demand for dollars and inflows from exporters, appreciated on Friday for the first time since the acting finance minister said the local currency's strength should be capped.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main share index soared to a 13-week high, lifted by investors buying stocks seeking dividends from companies that have announced good full year performances.

The local currency has been on the backfoot since Robinson Githae told Reuters on Tuesday he had instructed the central bank to limit the shillings' appreciation beyond 82 per dollar, resulting in dollar buying.

At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.10/30 per dollar, up from 83.25/45 at the close on Thursday.

"There is little demand for dollars as end month tickets have been exhausted," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. "We also have better supply from across the sectors, development agencies and exporters."

The shilling has lost 0.7 percent so far this week. Traders said the market was waiting for the central bank to clarify the acting finance minister's directive to cap the shilling's strength to prevent exporters suffering too much.

"Some banks were shedding their long (dollar) positions which they have been carrying during last month," Kennedy Butiko, deputy head of trading at Bank of Africa said.

Traders said high interest rates and attractive yields in the fixed income market were expected to continue lending support to the shilling, as inflation eases.

Inflation slowed for the third straight month to 16.7 percent in February from 18.3 percent a month ago, helped by central bank's tight monetary policy that saw its key lending rate ramped up to 18 percent in December.

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee is set to meet on March 6.

"We expect them to hold the rate to be sure if the fall in inflation is real, before they can start cutting," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation.

On the Nairobi bourse, the key NSE 20-Share index extended gains for the ninth day in a row, jumping 0.51 percent to 3329.16 points, pushed up investors seeking dividends from companies that have announced full year results, and is expected to inch up further in coming days during the earnings season.

"The companies that have enounced their results have done relatively well encouraging investors to come back in the market seeking dividends," said Samora Kariuki, an analyst at NIC Securities.

Kenya Commercial Bank the country's largest bank by assets rose by 4.9 percent to close at 21.50 shillings after posting a 54 percent jump in pretax profits to 15.1 billion shillings ($181.38 million).

More companies are expected to release their full year performance in coming days. Turnover increased to 355 million shillings from 268.1 million shillings on Thursday, mirroring increased investor participation in the bourse.

Government bonds worth 1.83 billion shillings were traded on the exchange, from 305 million shillings a day earlier.

($1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa)