By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, March 5 The Kenyan shilling
slipped on Monday as importers bought dollars ahead of a
central bank decision on interest rates that was seen as too
close to call, while stocks gained for a 10th straight day.
Demand for dollars rose last week after acting Finance
Minister Robinson Githae instructed the central bank to stop the
shilling from strengthening beyond the 82 per dollar level,
sending the local currency down 0.8 percent.
"Importers are still a bit cautious following the finance
minister's comments last week and are picking up dollars at
these rates. It's not clear what the MPC will say, but everyone
is waiting," said a trader at one commercial bank.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 83.20/40 against the dollar, slightly weaker than
Friday's close of 83.10/30.
Ranked as one of Africa's most liquid currencies, the
shilling sank in the face of high inflation last year, but was
rescued by the central bank's raising of domestic interest rates
to 18 percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters were split on whether the central
bank will take advantage on Tuesday of lower-than-expected
inflation in February to launch a cycle of monetary easing.
There was food for thought in a more than 8 percent slide in
neighbouring Uganda's currency since late last week, following
its move to shave a percentage point off similarly high rates.
Policymakers in Kenya have kept their rate unchanged at two
consecutive meetings so far this year saying the tightening
carried out in 2011 needed more time to combat inflation.
Year-on-year inflation slowed for the third straight month
to 16.7 percent in February from 18.3 percent in January.
"I have a feeling they will hold the rate, but they can
still surprise the market," said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading
at Diamond Trust Bank.
In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose
0.4 percent to 3,346.96 points aided by market heavyweight
Safaricom, traders said.
Safaricom, the leading telecoms operator in the country,
rose 4.9 percent to 3.20 shillings as investors bet last week's
mobile money transfer review would improve its earnings in the
second half of the year.
The telecoms operator broadened the range of amounts that
can be sent through its money transfer service on any given day
to a new minimium of 10 shillings ($0.12) and a maximum of
140,000 shillings.
Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's largest bank
by asset, gained 4.7 percent to 22.25 shillings a share as
investor continued to buy after it posted a 54 percent jump in
pretax profits to 15.1 billion shillings ($181.4 million).
"At this level, KCB is overpriced and we may see profit
taking push it lower to below 20 shillings per share in coming
sessions," said George Bodo, an analyst at Apex Africa Capital.
In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth
1.84 billion shillings ($22.1 million) were traded, barely
changed from the 1.83 billion shillings on Friday.
($1 = 83.3000 Kenyan shillings)
