* Shilling seen firming due to tight liquidity

* Investors exit Standard Chartered on lower dividend (Updates with close, adds shares)

By Duncan Miriri and Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, March 15 The Kenyan shilling slipped against the dollar on Thursday weighed by demand for dollars from corporate customers, while shares fell for the third straight day with Standard Chartered edging 3 percent lower.

At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks posted the shilling at 82.75/95 to the dollar, down from the previous day's close of 82.20/40.

"The dollar is strong across the board. A bit of that has fed into the shilling," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered.

Traders said that in the days ahead an acute liquidity squeeze and high yields on government securities were expected to provide support to the shilling.

The average weighted yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bill fell to 17.461 percent in an oversubscribed auction, from 17.983 percent last week.

The average interbank rate rose to 27.2 percent on Wednesday, its highest since Dec 29 and up from 26.8 percent on Tuesday.

Ignatius Chicha, head of trading at Citi Kenya, said a liquidity crunch had forced banks to trim their dollar positions to fund local currency needs.

On the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index inched down 0.2 percent to close at 3,326.35 points, with Standard Chartered leading the losers, shedding 2.9 percent to end at 169 shillings.

Johnson Nderi, head of research at Suntra Investment said investors were selling the stock after it cut its dividend payout for the year to 11 shillings from 13.50 shillings while announcing a 7 percent rise in pretax profit on Wednesday.

Internet service provider AccessKenya led the gains with a 6.5 percent jump to 4.15 shillings a share, after it swung back to profit in 2011 following a full year loss in 2010.

"They held their own but the industry is getting to a new competitive phase and they will have a lot of people snapping at their heels," Aly Khan Satchu, an independent trader and analyst said, referring to telecom firms' expansion into data services.

In the bond market, securities worth 2.27 billion shillings were traded, the Nairobi Securities Exchange said.

...........................Shilling spot rates

.....................Shilling forward rates

.......................Cross rates

..................................Local contributors

.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

...............Treasury bill yields

..................Central bank open market operations

.........................Horizontal repo transactions

, ................Daily interbank lending rate

.............................Kenya Bond pricing

..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news

.................................NSE-20 Share Index

.................................NSE All Share Index

...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES:

($1 = 82.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia)