By Beatrice Gachenge
NAIROBI, March 16 The Kenyan shilling
slid on Friday on interbank covering of short dollar and
on importers' pent-up demand for the U.S. currency, while stocks
fell for the fifth straight day on profit-taking after rallying
on strong full-year results.
The shilling recovered some of its earlier losses, after
falling nearly 1 percent to a one-month low, against the dollar
on Friday on piled-up demand for the U.S. currency after
electronic trading was disrupted in the country for two days.
A cut in an inland fibre optic cable on Monday affected
internet service providers and by Wednesday had interrupted
normal trading of the commercial banks.
At 1300 GMT, when the currency market closed, commercial
banks quoted the local currency at 83.00/20 per dollar, weaker
than Thursday's close of 82.75/95.
Earlier in the session, the shilling touched an intra-day
low of 83.65 to the dollar, 0.8 percent weaker than the previous
day. The shilling last traded around this level on Feb. 6 when
it touched 83.90 to the dollar.
"The initial fall was on interbank (dollar) short covering,"
said a trader. "It recouped merely on profit-taking."
Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial bank of
Africa, said reduced shilling liquidity at the start of a new
cash reserve ratio cycle on March 15 and government
disbursements, would put pressure on the local currency.
The weighted average interbank rate eased on Thursday to
26.4 percent with 7.88 billion shillings ($95.23 million)
borrowed among the commercial banks, down from 27.2 percent a
day earlier.
Traders said if the shilling broke its support level of
83.65 per dollar, it was likely to head to 84 to the dollar.
"The high interest may be the only saving grace of the
shilling because it makes holding long dollar positions costly,"
said Kinuthia.
On the Nairobi bourse, the main NSE 20-Share Index
was slightly down 0.2 percent to 3,318.95 points. The index shed
a total of 2.43 percent this week.
"Speculators are now leaving and strategic investors taking
long term positions on value stocks," said Ronald Lugalia, an
analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.
"The market also witnessed continued profit taking that
caused pressure on the performance indices."
Uchumi, the country's only listed supermarket
chain, fell 5.5 percent to 9.40 shillings a share as investors
took profits after the stock's good run over the last two weeks.
Government and corporate bonds worth 2.42 billion shillings
were trader up from 2.27 billion shillings on Thursday.
($1 = 82.7500 Kenyan shillings)
