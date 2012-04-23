* Shilling seen pressured by importers' end-month dlr orders

* High interbank rate supports shilling

* Stocks gain for fifth straight day (Adds markets close, stocks)

By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, April 23 The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Monday, but traders said it could come under pressure from importers' demand for greenbacks towards end-month, while stocks extended their rally to a fifth straight session.

The shilling, which is up 2.3 percent this year after recovering from its lowest level of 107 per dollar hit in October, thanks to a tight monetary policy, has been stuck in a narrow range for three straight sessions, oscillating within 83.00-83.50.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks posted the shilling at 83.15/35, barely changed from Friday's close of 83.10/30.

"Demand is weak, but towards the end of the week it could pick up," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. "Because of the high interbank rate, it's expensive to hold dollar positions."

The weighted average interbank rate has been rising steadily, reaching 18.3 percent on Friday, from 17.5 percent a day earlier.

It is off a low of 10 percent on April 5, which caused the central bank to absorb excess liquidity totalling 31.65 billion shillings ($380.18 million) in the last two weeks.

At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose for a fifth straight session, up 0.5 percent to 3,571.20 points.

"Anticipated (further) reduction in interest rates on debt is bringing back investors into the bourse," said Mwenda Rarama, an analyst at Kingdom Securities.

Kenyan stocks are up 11 percent this year, after shedding a third of their value in 2011, helped by investors pouring back into equities on the back of an improved macroeconomic environment including a falling inflation rate, lower yields in the bond market and a stable shilling.

KenGen, the country's main power producer, was the biggest gainer, soaring 5.6 percent to a five-month high of 8.45 shillings a share after investors piled in anticipating that heavy rainfall would feed its hydro-power generators, and cut its reliance on more costly thermal power.

Shares in sugar grower and miller Mumias gained for a sixth straight day, racing 3.3 percent to 6.30 shillings but traders said the buying - prompted by the appointment of a new chief executive last week to replace an outgoing CEO who has been seen for months as angling to go into politics - was overdone.

On the fixed income market, government bonds worth 2.5 billion shillings were traded, up from 520 million shillings on Friday. The one-year bond was the most active at an average yield of 15.8 percent.

...........................Shilling spot rates

.....................Shilling forward rates

.......................Cross rates

..................................Local contributors

.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

...............Treasury bill yields

..................Central bank open market operations

.........................Horizontal repo transactions

, ................Daily interbank lending rate

.............................Kenya Bond pricing

..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news

.................................NSE-20 Share Index

.................................NSE All Share Index

...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES:

($1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia and Stephen Nisbet)