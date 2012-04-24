* Shilling seen pressured by importers' month-end orders

* Demand for government debt to support shilling

* Stocks rally for sixth straight day (Adds markets close, stocks)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, April 24 The Kenyan shilling slipped on Tuesday after failing to break key resistance and traders expect it to stay under pressure due to month-end dollar demand from importers and expectations for a possible interest rate cut in May.

Kenyan stocks edged up for a sixth straight day.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.25/35 per dollar, slightly weaker than Monday's close of 83.15/25.

"Bids have been building up because we've been unable to breach the 83.00 level. Customers have decided to buy dollars at this level," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.

Traders said they expected the shilling to break out of its recent range of 83.00-83.50 as the market was factoring in a possible rate cut when central bank policymakers meet on May 3, signalling the start of monetary easing.

The central bank adopted a tightening stance in the final quarter of last year, raising the benchmark rate by 11 percentage points to 18 percent in December to stem rising inflation and a volatile exchange rate. It has kept the rate steady at its four meetings this year.

A Reuters poll forecast the shilling, which is up 2.2 percent this year after recovering from a record low of 107 per dollar hit in October, would weaken to 87.00 by December as elections - expected by March 2013 - draw near.

Traders said they expected foreign investor demand for a two-year Treasury bond worth 5 billion shillings being auctioned on Wednesday to provide some support for the shilling.

Relatively high rates on Kenyan government securities should continue to attract investors, despite the government scaling down its domestic borrowing for the 2011/12 fiscal year to 62.1 billion shillings ($746.84 million) from 119.5 billion shillings.

On the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index edged up 0.3 percent to 3,581.33 points, while the broader all-share index added 0.9 percent to finish at 77.91 points.

"Positive investor sentiment, improved institutional participation and foreign investor positioning continued providing support to the market," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.

KenGen, the country's main power producer, led the gains, jumping 5.9 percent to 8.95 shillings as investors expected the company's performance to improve in the second half aided by heavy rainfall this year feeding its hydro-power generators.

Shares in Kenya Reinsurance surged 11.3 percent to 8.90 shillings on low volumes after the company announced a 23 percent rise in its full-year pretax profit on Monday, when its shares were suspended.

On the debt market, government bonds worth 1.5 billion shillings were traded, down from 2.5 billion shillings on Monday. The 12-year infrastructure bond was the most active at an average yield of 14.5 percent.

($1 = 83.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia and Susan Fenton)