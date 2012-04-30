NAIROBI, April 30 The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Monday as the market awaited latest inflation data and a rate decision by the central bank's monetary policy committee.

At 0735 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.15/30, barely changed from Friday's close. April inflation data is due later in the session ahead of an interest rate decision on May 3.

A Reuters survey of seven analysts showed year-on-year inflation could ease slightly in April after falling for four consecutive months, although a sharp fuel price increase could curb the drop.

The minimal drop in inflation would leave policymakers little option but to keep interest rates on hold.

"Most of that information has been priced in," said a trader from a commercial bank.

The shilling has been pretty stable this year after the central bank raised its policy rate by 11 percentage points to 18 percent in the final quarter of last year, lifting the local currency from record depths hit last October.

(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Patrick Graham)