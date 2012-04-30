* Inflation falls to 13.06 pct in April

* Shilling eyes rate setting meeting

* Kengen up on local demand (Adds markets close, stocks)

By Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, April 30 The Kenyan shilling was flat against the dollar on Monday ahead of a key rate setting meeting on Thursday, with few prepared to place bets until they get a clear sense of direction for the central bank.

Most analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank to keep rates on hold at 18 percent for a fifth month to continue to bolster the shilling and to slow the real economy further, despite a larger than expected inflation drop in April.

Inflation fell to 13.06 percent, far lower than a Reuters consensus of 15 percent, from 15.61 percent a month ago, though prices rose across the board month-on-month.

"It was a pleasant surprise, but no one would want to take a bet without reading the fine print," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. "Some of those variables went up. Oil prices are still high"

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose to 0.92 percent from a month earlier, with food and fuel once again the main drivers.

At the close at 1300 GMT, the same time the inflation number was released, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.20/30, little changed from Friday's close of 83.15/35.

Traders said if the bank were to cut, the shilling could weaken slightly. However, they said the central bank had enough ammunition in reserves and through its operations to drain liquidity from the market to prevent any major decline.

"I think there is a potential for a rate cut," said Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citibank. "But if we had a fall in month-on-month, it would have been a green light to cut."

The central bank sought to mop up 10 billion shillings ($120 million) on Monday. It received bids worth 6.55 billion shillings, and accepted all at an average 14.9 percent.

The shilling has been stable this year after the central bank raised its policy rate by 11 percentage points to 18 percent in the final quarter of 2011, lifting the local currency from record depths hit last October.

On the Nairobi bourse, the benchmark NSE 20-Share index rose 0.34 percent to 3,546.66 points, helped by the country's main power producer, Kengen, which climbed 3.1 percent to 8.25 shillings.

"It was up on local demand, mainly fund managers, who may be positioning themselves ahead of the full year results," said Eric Musau, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank.

Kengen's fiscal year ends in June.

Government bonds worth 1.48 billion shillings were traded from Friday's 2.4 billion shillings, with a 12 year infrastructure bond being the most traded at 13.8 percent.

($1 = 83.1000 Kenyan shillings)