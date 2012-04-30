* Inflation falls to 13.06 pct in April
* Shilling eyes rate setting meeting
* Kengen up on local demand
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Beatrice Gachenge
NAIROBI, April 30 The Kenyan shilling was
flat against the dollar on Monday ahead of a key rate setting
meeting on Thursday, with few prepared to place bets until they
get a clear sense of direction for the central bank.
Most analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank to
keep rates on hold at 18 percent for a fifth month to continue
to bolster the shilling and to slow the real economy further,
despite a larger than expected inflation drop in April.
Inflation fell to 13.06 percent, far lower than a Reuters
consensus of 15 percent, from 15.61 percent a month ago, though
prices rose across the board month-on-month.
"It was a pleasant surprise, but no one would want to take a
bet without reading the fine print," said Duncan Kinuthia, head
of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. "Some of those
variables went up. Oil prices are still high"
Month-on-month, consumer prices rose to 0.92 percent from a
month earlier, with food and fuel once again the main drivers.
At the close at 1300 GMT, the same time the inflation number
was released, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.20/30,
little changed from Friday's close of 83.15/35.
Traders said if the bank were to cut, the shilling could
weaken slightly. However, they said the central bank had enough
ammunition in reserves and through its operations to drain
liquidity from the market to prevent any major decline.
"I think there is a potential for a rate cut," said Ignatius
Chicha, head of markets at Citibank. "But if we had a fall in
month-on-month, it would have been a green light to cut."
The central bank sought to mop up 10 billion shillings ($120
million) on Monday. It received bids worth 6.55 billion
shillings, and accepted all at an average 14.9 percent.
The shilling has been stable this year after the central
bank raised its policy rate by 11 percentage points to 18
percent in the final quarter of 2011, lifting the local currency
from record depths hit last October.
On the Nairobi bourse, the benchmark NSE 20-Share index
rose 0.34 percent to 3,546.66 points, helped by the
country's main power producer, Kengen, which climbed
3.1 percent to 8.25 shillings.
"It was up on local demand, mainly fund managers, who may be
positioning themselves ahead of the full year results," said
Eric Musau, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank.
Kengen's fiscal year ends in June.
Government bonds worth 1.48 billion shillings were traded
from Friday's 2.4 billion shillings, with a 12 year
infrastructure bond being the most traded at 13.8 percent.
($1 = 83.1000 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by David Clarke, Ron Askew)