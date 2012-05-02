* Investors reluctant to take positions ahead of MPC

* Benchmark shares index edges down in thin trading

* Yields on government securities fall (Adds shares, government securities)

By Duncan Miriri and Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, May 2 The Kenyan shilling slipped against the dollar on Wednesday as some investors bet on a possible interest rate cut after a fall in inflation in April, while the benchmark share index edged down.

The shilling, which has posted modest gains this year, inched down 0.2 percent before Thursday's meeting of the central bank's rate-setting committee, with demand for dollars from importers also weighing on the local currency.

Most analysts expect the central bank to keep rates on hold for a fifth month, but Monday's lower-than-expected inflation reading for April raised marginal prospects of a cut in borrowing costs..

At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.30/50 per dollar, weaker than Monday's close of 83.20/30. Markets were closed on Tuesday for Labour Day.

"My customers are sitting on the sidelines waiting for the MPC tomorrow," said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank.

Eight out of 12 analysts polled by Reuters expected the central bank rate to be left at 18 percent.

"Reading into inflation, it signals lower interest rates in days to come. Investors are pricing in that expectation," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.

The bank adopted a hawkish policy stance in the final quarter of 2011, raising rates by 11 percentage points to 18 percent to counter surging inflation and prop up the shilling.

"If the central bank takes a dovish approach, the shilling will remain on the back foot, but if they remain hawkish, the shilling will maintain the status quo," Kinuthia said.

The shilling is up 2.1 percent this year, but high rates have exerted a heavy toll elsewhere in the economy with commercial banks raising their lending rates above 20 percent.

The central bank, which was in the market to mop up 9 billion shillings ($108 million), received bids worth 3.25 billion shillings and accepted all at 16.4 percent.

The average weighted interbank rate dropped to 14.5 percent on Monday from 14.9 percent a day earlier, pointing to a surge in liquidity.

At the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index shed 5.58 points to finish at 3541.07 points in the absence of some market participants after the Labour Day holiday.

Shares have rallied in recent sessions mainly due to optimism around banks' earnings for the first quarter.

"We are starting to see a bit of pullback. It is just a bit of profit-taking and volumes have reduced," said Eric Musau, a research analyst at Standard Investment Bank.

Shares in telecoms operator Safaricom gained 1.52 percent to close at 3.36 shillings, buoyed by hopes the firm will post healthy results for its full year ended March.

Musau said the market expects the firm to show a turnaround in the second half when it releases its results on May 10, thanks to higher calling tariffs, after it raised prices.

"Second half is expected to be stronger, it is a question of how strong," he said.

In the fixed-income market, traded volumes jumped to 3 billion shillings worth of bonds from 2.4 billion shillings previously with trade concentrated on the 12-year infrastructure bond, whose yield slipped to 13.80 percent from 14.0.

Investors are betting that the longer end of the curve is attractive due to an imminent cut in rates that is expected to spur a multi-year rally in bond prices.

In the primary market, heavy demand for 2 billion shillings worth of six-months Treasury bills pulled the average yield down nearly two percentage points to 14.775 percent.

...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions ,................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES:

($1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by David Clarke/Ruth Pitchford)