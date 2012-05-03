* cbank holds benchmark rate at 18 pct for fifth month

* Shilling seen trading in a tight range

* Mumias lead stocks up on bargain hunters (Adds markets close, stocks)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, May 3 The Kenyan shilling looked set for a period of relative stability against the dollar after the central bank said on Friday it was keeping its benchmark on hold for a fifth straight month.

The central bank held its Central Bank Rate at 18 percent, saying lingering price pressures still needed to be squeezed out of the economy.

Most analysts expected the bank to keep rates on hold at 18 percent but April's lower-than-expected inflation of 13.06 percent from 15.61 percent in March, had raised marginal prospects of a cut - and potential shilling weakness.

Traders said the status quo meant the local currency was likely to stay stuck in a tight band in the coming weeks, and continue to be supported by central bank moves to such liquidity out of the market

"It will still remain in the same range, because nothing has changed," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.25/45 per dollar at the close, barely changed from Wednesday close of 83.30/50.

The shilling, which has recovered from a record low of 107 per dollar hit in October aided by a tight monetary stance by central bank, weakened slightly ahead of the rate meeting, but remained within a recent tight range of 83.00-83.50.

The bank also soaked up 1.2 billion shillings of the 1.5 billion it had offered in repurchase agreements (repos) at a weighted average interest rate of 17.8 percent.

The bank has mopped up 15 billion shillings via repos since Friday, after debt redemptions and maturing repos pushed the weighted interbank rate down to 14.8 percent on April 27 from 18.0 percent a day earlier.

The bank's actions have helped the interbank rate rise to 15.5 percent on Wednesday, from 14.5 percent on Monday. The market was closed on Tuesday for a Labour day holiday.

In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share rose 1.2 percent to 3,585.12 points lifted by bargain hunters buying into high capitalised firms.

"The market is still discounted at this level after last years tumble and investors moving from the debt market are picking on large caps," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika investment Bank.

Shares in sugar grower and miller Mumias were the second best performer of the day, up 6.6 percent to 5.65 shillings supported by local investors betting on good cane production following heavy rains.

In the fixed-income market, traded volumes fell to 2 billion shillings worth of bonds from 3 billion shillings previously with trade concentrated on the three-year bond at a yield of 13.2 percent.

In the primary market, the weighted average yield on the three-months Treasury bills fell to 13.382 percent from 14.992 percent last week on strong demand.

...........................Shilling spot rates

.....................Shilling forward rates

.......................Cross rates

..................................Local contributors

.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

...............Treasury bill yields

..................Central bank open market operations

.........................Horizontal repo transactions

, ................Daily interbank lending rate

.............................Kenya Bond pricing

..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news

.................................NSE-20 Share Index

.................................NSE All Share Index

...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES:

(Editing by David Clarke. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)