* Shilling seen trading in the 83.00-85.00 range vs dollar

* Central bank mops up $60 mln via repos

* Investors eye stocks as debt yields fall, bank reject bids (Adds markets close, stocks)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, May 4 The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Friday, a day after the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate (CBR) on hold as expected and helped by the central bank draining liquidity via repurchase agreements.

Kenyan stocks rose as some investors switched from the fixed-income market.

At the 1300 GMT markets close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.20/40 per dollar, barely changed from Thursday's close of 83.25/45.

"The market was short earlier in the week due to end-month dollar demand. But we saw a bit of tea inflows and the (central bank) holding the CBR. So we may continue to play in the recent ranges," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank.

The central bank kept its benchmark lending rate at 18 percent on Thursday, saying lingering price pressures still needed to be squeezed out of the economy.

On Friday the bank soaked up 5 billion shillings through repurchase agreements, the fifth straight intervention since April 27 when the interbank rate plunged to 14.8 percent from 18 percent due to increased liquidity.

The interbank rate rose to 15.8 percent on Thursday, from 15.5 percent on Wednesday.

Traders said the shilling could get further support from the central bank in the form of interventions, through repurchase agreements or other tools, to drains liquidity from the market.

They said liquidity in the market had surged after the central bank rejected many bids at recent oversubscribed debt sales, coupled with redemptions falling due.

"We see a shilling support at 83 for now. But our projection is that (the central bank) may start easing in June as inflation is expected to drop significantly. That could weaken the shilling," said Magecha.

On the stockmarket, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.7 percent to 3,611.10 points as investors pushed out of debt primary auctions, by a central bank keen to reducing the cost of lending, shifted their attention to equities.

"Investors are seeking bargains following massive rejections and subsequent declines in yield rates at Treasury bill auctions," said Caleb Mutai, an analyst at Tsavo securities.

At this week's Treasury bill auction, the yield on 182-day paper fell by nearly two percentage points to 14.78 percent, while the 91-day bill came in at 13.38 percent, down from 14.99 percent previously. Both were oversubscribed.

Shares in sugar grower and miller Mumias extended its recent rally by 2.7 percent to 5.85 shillings, supported by local investors betting on good cane production following heavy rains.

In the debt market, government bonds worth 1.6 billion shillings were traded, down from 2 billion on Thursday, with the focus on the 12-year infrastructure bond at a yield of 14.3 percent. Traders are interested in longer-dated paper as they are expecting a rally when the central bank finally cuts rates.

"We are hoping the central bank will issue a longer-dated paper for the 5 billion shillings worth of bonds it will offer in May. Investors are yearning for such a paper," said a trader at one commercial bank.

(Editing by David Clarke and Susan Fenton)