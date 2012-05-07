* Cbank drains liquidity from market

* Shilling holds ground, shrugs off global risk aversion

* Stocks edge down on profit-taking (Adds markets close, stocks)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, May 7 The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Monday after the central bank drained liquidity, while shares edged down as investors booked gains following a recent rally.

Traders said the shilling could trade within a narrow band in the days ahead, with the central bank's tight monetary stance cushioning it from any global exit from risky assets after election results in Greece and France raised new concerns about the euro zone economy.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.20/40 per dollar, the same level it closed on Friday.

"If guys want to take long positions against the shilling, the cost of doing so is quite expensive," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank.

The central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged for a fifth month in a row at 18 percent last week, saying lingering price pressures still needed to be squeezed out of the economy.

During Monday's session, the bank soaked up 5 billion shillings through repurchase agreements at a weighted average interest rate of 17.4 percent, the sixth straight intervention since April 27 when the interbank rate plunged to 14.8 percent from 18 percent due to increased liquidity.

The rate inched up to 16 percent on Friday, from 15.8 percent on Thursday.

At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index shed 0.3 percent to close at 3.599.13 points.

"There is a bit of profit taking now, but the trend is still bullish," said Wycliffe Masinde, an analyst at Dyer & Blair Investment Bank.

The NSE-20 is up 12.7 percent this year, after shedding a third of its value in 2011, helped by investors pouring back into equities on the back of an improved macroeconomic environment including falling inflation and a stable shilling.

Mumias Sugar, a grower and miller of the sweetener, shed 1.7 percent to finish at 5.75 shillings a share, as investors took profits following a recent rally in the shares caused by expectations of good cane production this year.

In the debt market, government bonds worth 1.1 billion shillings were traded, down from 1.6 billion shillings worth of bonds traded on Friday, with the focus on the 12-year infrastructure bond at a yield of 14.1 percent.

($1 = 83.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri, Ron Askew)