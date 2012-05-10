* Falling yields put shilling under pressure

* Safaricom's 3 percent rise push shares higher (Recasts with close, adds shares)

By Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, May 10 The Kenyan shilling tumbled to a three-month low against the dollar as falling yields on government securities cut incentive for investors to hold the currency, while Safaricom helped shares break a three day losing streak.

High yields on government debt have attracted foreign investors, helping the shilling to sustain its recovery from an all time low of 107 per dollar hit in October, but yields have been falling steadily and they tumbled this week.

The shilling is up 1.9 percent this year on the back of the central bank's tight monetary policy, after policymakers increased the bank's policy rate to 18 percent in the final quarter of last year.

At the 1300 GMT close of markets, commercial banks posted the shilling at 83.60/70 per dollar, down from Tuesday's close of 83.40/50.

"The market is taking a cue from the falling rates," said a senior trader with a leading commercial bank.

The weighted average yield on the 364-day Treasury bills plunged to 12.431 percent in an oversubscribed sale on Wednesday from 16.915 percent previously, amid heavy demand.

At the same auction, the yield on the 182-day Treasury bills fell to 13.076 percent from 14.775 percent last week.

"There is a revised yield outlook. Investors are going long on dollar on sentiments of the plunging yields. There is little appeal (for) the shilling," said Raphael Owino a senior trader at Commercial Bank of Africa.

Traders said if the shilling breached 83.75 against the dollar it could drop further to 84.50.

On the Nairobi bourse, the main NSE 20-Share index edged up 0.1 percent to 3,589.43 points, buoyed by shares of leading mobile operator Safaricom.

Safaricom jumped 3 percent to 3.45 shillings ($0.04) after reporting a smaller-than-expected 5.4 percent fall in 2011 pretax profit to 17.37 billion shillings.

Analysts had projected the firm's profit would dip by 10-15 percent. The firm also increased its dividend by 10 percent to 0.22 shillings per share

"People were chasing dividends," said Carol Matu, a trader at Dyer & Blair Investment Bank.

In the debt market, bonds worth 867.4 million shillings were traded, down from 3.1 billion shillings, with most activity being around the 10 year bond which traded with a yield of 13.2 percent.

($1 = 83.3200 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Toby Chopra)