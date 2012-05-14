* Cbank mop up $84 mln via repos

* Shilling seen pressured by liquidity surge

* Safaricom shares lift bourse higher (Adds markets close, stocks)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, May 14 The Kenyan shilling weakened against a globally stronger dollar on Monday and traders said they expected increased liquidity to weaken it further in coming days, while stocks rose for a third straight session.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.85/84.05 per dollar, 0.3 percent weaker than Friday's close of 83.60/80.

"It looks like the shilling could head to 84 by the end of the week due to the increased liquidity and a stronger dollar due to the euro woes," said a trader at one commercial bank.

A political deadlock in Greece saw talks to form a government fail, spurring global risk aversion, which could see emerging currencies, including the shilling, cede ground to the dollar.

Traders said liquidity had increased in the market due to debt redemptions and the central bank rejecting most bids at the Treasury bills auctions, in a bid to keep reducing the government's cost of borrowing.

The central bank, which sought to absorb 12 billion shillings ($143.5 million), received bids worth 7.02 billion shillings and accepted them all at 16.5 percent.

"Liquidity will also weigh on the shilling this week, but the central bank could continue mopping up," said John Muli, a trader at Africa Banking Corporation.

In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.8 percent to 3,628.64 points, for the third consecutive session, mainly buoyed by shares of leading mobile operator Safaricom.

Safaricom rose 1.5 percent to 3.45 shillings as investors bought its shares on expectations of a better performance this year after reporting a smaller-than-expected 5.4 percent fall in 2011 pretax profit. The company cited a raise in calling tariffs in the second half for its performance.

"Data and M-pesa (mobile money transfer) are expected to boost Safaricom's top line with new innovations as a tool to fight competition," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.

Shares in Athi River Mining, the country's second-largest cement firm, rose 2.6 percent to 201 shillings after it posted a 17 percent rise in first-quarter pretax profit to 396 million shillings.

In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 4.1 billion shillings were traded, up from 5.1 billion shillings on Friday, with most activity being around the two-year bond, which traded with a yield of 12 percent.

($1 = 83.6250 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia)