By Kevin Mwanza and Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, May 15 Kenya's central bank sold dollars direct to commercial banks on Tuesday, lifting the shilling off early lows, while Kenyan shares inched up for the fourth straight session.

At the 1300 GMT market close, the shilling was quoted at 83.90/84.10 per dollar off an intraday low of 84.50/70, barely changed from Monday's close of 83.85/84.05.

"There was some corporate demand that weighed on the shilling, but at 84.50 we saw the central bank intervening to sell dollars," said a senior trader at one commercial bank.

Traders said they expected the shilling to remain supported if the central bank keeps selling dollars, though that would be at the expense of its foreign reserves, which stood at $4.66 billion last week.

The bank earlier sought to mop up 5 billion shillings through repurchase tenders, received bids worth 2.47 billion shillings ($29.5 million) and accepted them all at 17 percent.

A surge in shilling liquidity due to debt redemptions and the central bank rejecting most bids at recent oversubscribed Treasury bill auctions jolted the local currency out of its recent lethargy.

The central bank has mopped up 43.8 billion shillings since April 27, after the interbank rate plunged to 14.8 percent from 18 percent the previous day on the back of a liquidity surge.

The weighted interbank rate fell to 15.2 percent on Monday, from 15.7 percent on Friday.

"If the central bank continues intervening it will curb a steep slide in the shilling," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at Africa Banking Corporation.

On the stock market, the main index NSE 20-Share index rose 0.2 percent to 3,637.08 points, near a nine-month high last seen on Aug 8, lifted by institutional investors buying into key firms, analysts said.

Supermarket chain Uchumi was the top gainer of the key index, climbing 2.8 percent to end at 16.35 shillings, the highest level since relisting in May last year, after a five-year trading suspension due to insolvency.

The retailer is the best performing stock on the bourse, up 107 percent this year.

"Retail is one of the growth sectors driven by the middle class. Expansion into Uganda is part of the story," said Samora Kariuki, an analyst at NIC Securities.

Uchumi plans to open three new outlets in neighbouring Uganda, with one expected in the next three weeks.

In the debt market, bond turnover tumbled to 222.6 million shillings, down from 4.1 billion shillings on Monday, and traders said there was a system hitch at the central bank that affected trades.

($1 = 83.8500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia)