* Central bank mops up $17.2 mln via repos
* Euro woes to weigh on shilling, stocks
* StanChart, Barclays, Uchumi lift bourse
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza and Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, May 18 The Kenya shilling
extended its losses against the dollar on Friday on importer
orders for the latter, but traders said they expected the
central bank to keep supporting the currency, while stocks rose
for the seventh straight session.
At the 1300 GMT market close, banks quoted the shilling at
84.50/70 per dollar, 0.3 percent weaker than Thursday's close of
84.25/45.
"We might hold at this level because the central bank looks
keen to support the shilling," said John Muli, a trader at
Africa Banking Corporation.
The central bank sought to absorb 7 billion shillings ($83
million) via repurchase tenders (repos), received bids worth
1.45 billion and accepted them all at a weighted average
interest rate of 17.6 percent.
The bank has been in the market selling unspecified amounts
of dollars directly to commercial banks and soaking up liquidity
to prevent the shilling from falling drastically.
The regulator was forced to tighten liquidity aggressively
to stabilise the shilling late last year, after the local
currency tumbled through a series of record lows, causing
widespread condemnation of its monetary policy stance.
Traders said the short-term outlook was for the shilling to
weaken as Treasury bill yields fall towards single digits, last
seen in September, reducing their attractiveness to offshore
investors, while liquidity increases due to debt redemptions.
They said charts showed a base had formed at 84.20 and the
globally stronger dollar was set to gain ground against the
local currency.
The U.S currency has strengthened as investors move out of
riskier assets such as the shilling due to the deepening turmoil
in Greece and fears of contagion spreading to other stressed
euro zone economies.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20
Share Index rose 0.6 percent to 3,699.69 points, buoyed
mainly by Standard Chartered Bank (StanChart),
Barclays and retailer Uchumi.
StanChart added 4 percent to 180.00 shillings and rival
Barclays rose nearly 3 percent to 13.90 shillings per share on
strong first-quarter profits released this week.
The bourse's biggest gainer this year, retailer Uchumi
, jumped 4 percent to close at a fresh 6-year high of
18.05 shillings - a level it last touched before it was
suspended from the bourse in 2006 for insolvency. The shares
were re-admitted to the bourse last year.
"Uchumi still has a good story. Ciano (chief executive
officer) has given shareholders confidence there is value in the
company going forward," said Reginald Kazdutu, fund manager at
Amana Capital.
Shares on the bourse have rallied 14 percent this year, but
traders said the main risk to the rally was an escalation of the
debt crisis in the euro zone because of Kenya's trading
connections with Europe.
In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 1.3
billion shillings were traded, down from 4.6 billion shillings
on Friday, with most activity being around the 12-year
infrastructure bond, which traded with a yield of 12.8 percent.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
($1 = 84.3500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by James Macharia, Ron Askew)