* Benchmark share index falls 1.75 pct in week

* Investors sell off shares of Uchumi, Safaricom

* Shilling seen under pressure from tumbling yields (Recast with close, adds stocks)

By Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, May 25 Kenyan shares fell on Friday, led lower by an almost 10 percent fall in retailer Uchumi after recent strong gains, while the shilling edged down against the dollar.

Following a recent rally that had sent the benchmark index to a near 10-month high, the benchmark NSE-20 share index shed 33 points in the session to close at 3,634.85 points and to extend its weekly loss to 1.75 percent, dragged down by investors booking their gains.

Retail chain Uchumi Supermarkets led the losses, tumbling 9.95 percent to finish at 17.20 shillings, following a 170 percent rally since the end of February that sent it to a six-year high on May.23.

"The rally had gotten overcooked and profit takers have finally stepped in to take some of the froth off," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent trader and analyst.

Shares in Safaricom, the top telecoms operator in the east African nation also weighed heavily on the market, shedding 4.5 percent to close at 3.25 shillings per share on a hefty volume of 72 million shares.

"The share rose just before it released its results two weeks ago and now its tanking, foreigners are on the sale side ... it should find some support around these levels," said Renaldo D'souza, a analyst at Genghis Capital.

Talk of the market being ripe for profit-taking started at the beginning of this week when the NSE-20 rose to a near 10-months high, partly due to investors searching for a home for their funds after yields on government securities tumbled.

In the foreign exchange market, the Kenyan shilling stumbled against the dollar due to importer appetite for dollars and traders said foreign investors exiting the debt market as yields fall into single digits could add the pressure.

At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.30/50 per dollar, a tad weaker than Thursday's close of 85.25/45.

Yields on Kenyan debt are seen to stabilising below 10 percent in the near future, with subscription rates at auctions declining as foreign investors, who have injected much-needed dollars in the market this year, seek higher yields elsewhere.

Resolute action by the central bank, which was criticised heavily last year for letting the shilling weaken steeply, has supported the shilling against the dollar for most of this year.

Over and above an ultra-tight monetary stance that had shored up yields on government securities and pulled in dollars from overseas investors, the bank has been proactively intervening in the market, through sale of dollars to commercial banks and absorption of excess liquidity.

The bank mopped up 6.2 billion shillings ($72.6 million) in repurchase agreements at a weighted average rate of 17.8 percent, having offered to soak up 8 billion shillings.

In the debt market, government bonds worth 1.2 billion shillings were traded, down from 1.5 billion on Thursday. The thirty-year bond was the most traded at a weighted average yield of 12.9 percent.

($1 = 85.3750 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa)