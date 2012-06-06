* Decision to hold rates props up shilling
* Equity market participants in a holding pattern
* Bond yields unchanged due to shift to repos
(Rewrites throughout)
By Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, June 6 The Kenyan shilling
firmed against the dollar on Wednesday, driven by the central
bank's decision to hold rates high the previous day, while the
benchmark share index was barely changed ahead of earnings from
two blue chips.
At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks posted
the shilling at 85.40/60 per dollar, off an intraday high of
85.00/20, but still firmer than Tuesday's close of 85.80/86.00.
"The (rate) decision has supported the shilling," said
Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation.
Policymakers left the benchmark interest rate
unchanged at 18 percent for the sixth straight month on Tuesday,
raising the prospects of enhanced inflows into government
securities from overseas investors.
They also decided to introduce longer tenure repurchase
agreements (repos) to mop up liquidity from the market, which
remained high despite enhanced open market operations last
month, designed to protect the shilling.
During Wednesday's session, the central bank soaked up a
total of 5.6 billion shillings ($65.2 million) in repo tenures
of 7-day, 14-day, 21-day and 28-day.
The 7-day repo attracted a weighted average yield of 17.70
percent while the rest of the tenures got a weighted rate of
18.0 percent. It also mopped up 1.6 billion shillings in 5-day
repos at a rate of 16.70 percent.
Market participants said the central bank's monetary policy
stance showed determination to prop up the currency, because a
slide could send the prices of imported essential commodities
like oil surging, stoking popular anger ahead of elections.
The shilling has lost 0.4 percent in the year to date,
mostly due to the global flight to the safety of the dollar on
concerns about a possible Greek exit from the euro.
"The shilling has outperformed all its peers and even the
likes of the real, the rand and the rupee," said Aly Khan
Satchu, an independent trader and analyst.
In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index
inched down 0.03 percent to close at 3,634.82 points,
as investors traded in a holding pattern ahead of results from
key companies.
Cigarette maker BAT Kenya, which is expected to
post its half-year results in the next two weeks, closed
unchanged at 345 shillings a share, while brewer EABL,
which closes its financial year this month, edged up a shilling
to close at 219 shillings.
"We expect both companies to post strong earnings growth,"
said Eric Musau, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank.
The NSE-20 has risen 13.4 percent this year to date, driven
by cheap valuations at the start of the year and most companies'
earnings resilience in the face of tough macro-economic
challenges.
Most banks posted double digit growth in profit for the
first three months of the year and Musau said despite the fact
that valuations had gone up due to the rally, there were still
some good opportunities for investors at the bourse.
"There are still pockets of value in the market," he said,
citing BAT.
In the bond market, traded volumes fell to 743 million
shillings from 846 million shillings in the previous day. Yields
were mostly unchanged, fixed-income traders said, as banks
shunned the bond market in favour of the longer tenor repos.
"Yields largely remained unchanged on the fixed income
market despite the rate decision, given the shift in liquidity
to the repo market," said Alex Muiruri, a fixed-income trader at
African Alliance.
(Editing by Ron Askew)