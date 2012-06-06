* Decision to hold rates props up shilling

* Equity market participants in a holding pattern

* Bond yields unchanged due to shift to repos (Rewrites throughout)

By Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, June 6 The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Wednesday, driven by the central bank's decision to hold rates high the previous day, while the benchmark share index was barely changed ahead of earnings from two blue chips.

At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks posted the shilling at 85.40/60 per dollar, off an intraday high of 85.00/20, but still firmer than Tuesday's close of 85.80/86.00.

"The (rate) decision has supported the shilling," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation.

Policymakers left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 18 percent for the sixth straight month on Tuesday, raising the prospects of enhanced inflows into government securities from overseas investors.

They also decided to introduce longer tenure repurchase agreements (repos) to mop up liquidity from the market, which remained high despite enhanced open market operations last month, designed to protect the shilling.

During Wednesday's session, the central bank soaked up a total of 5.6 billion shillings ($65.2 million) in repo tenures of 7-day, 14-day, 21-day and 28-day.

The 7-day repo attracted a weighted average yield of 17.70 percent while the rest of the tenures got a weighted rate of 18.0 percent. It also mopped up 1.6 billion shillings in 5-day repos at a rate of 16.70 percent.

Market participants said the central bank's monetary policy stance showed determination to prop up the currency, because a slide could send the prices of imported essential commodities like oil surging, stoking popular anger ahead of elections.

The shilling has lost 0.4 percent in the year to date, mostly due to the global flight to the safety of the dollar on concerns about a possible Greek exit from the euro.

"The shilling has outperformed all its peers and even the likes of the real, the rand and the rupee," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent trader and analyst.

In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index inched down 0.03 percent to close at 3,634.82 points, as investors traded in a holding pattern ahead of results from key companies.

Cigarette maker BAT Kenya, which is expected to post its half-year results in the next two weeks, closed unchanged at 345 shillings a share, while brewer EABL, which closes its financial year this month, edged up a shilling to close at 219 shillings.

"We expect both companies to post strong earnings growth," said Eric Musau, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank.

The NSE-20 has risen 13.4 percent this year to date, driven by cheap valuations at the start of the year and most companies' earnings resilience in the face of tough macro-economic challenges.

Most banks posted double digit growth in profit for the first three months of the year and Musau said despite the fact that valuations had gone up due to the rally, there were still some good opportunities for investors at the bourse.

"There are still pockets of value in the market," he said, citing BAT.

In the bond market, traded volumes fell to 743 million shillings from 846 million shillings in the previous day. Yields were mostly unchanged, fixed-income traders said, as banks shunned the bond market in favour of the longer tenor repos.

"Yields largely remained unchanged on the fixed income market despite the rate decision, given the shift in liquidity to the repo market," said Alex Muiruri, a fixed-income trader at African Alliance.

...........................Shilling spot rates

.....................Shilling forward rates

.......................Cross rates

..................................Local contributors

.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

...............Treasury bill yields

..................Central bank open market operations

.........................Horizontal repo transactions

, ................Daily interbank lending rate

.............................Kenya Bond pricing

..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news

.................................NSE-20 Share Index

.................................NSE All Share Index

...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES:

($1 = 85.8500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Ron Askew)