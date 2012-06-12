* Euro turbulence still a concern

* Central bank mops up $78.5 mln via repos

* Bamburi shares rise as demand piles up (Adds markets close, stocks)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, June 12 The Kenyan shilling fell against the dollar for a second straight session on Tuesday, as importers took advantage of the previous week's gains to buy the greenback, while stocks edged up led by cement maker Bamburi .

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.40/60 per dollar, 0.4 percent weaker than Monday's close of 85.10/30.

"There was buying of dollar from customers and forwards booking that weighed on the shilling," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.

The shilling tumbled to a five-month low of 87.80 per dollar on May 31, largely on panic-buying of the U.S. currency by local importers after the greenback gained significantly on the back of fears over a possible Greek exit from the euro.

Typically, when the euro weakens against the dollar, it affects the shilling as investors flee from assets perceived to be risky in emerging and frontier markets.

The shilling, however, recovered last week after the central bank held its benchmark lending rate at 18 percent for the sixth month running and unveiled longer tenure repurchase agreement tenders (repos), while risk aversion over the euro crisis subsided.

Traders said the shilling could get support from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) mopping up liquidity using the longer tenure repos, which were attractive to commercial banks.

The regulator, which has been soaking up shillings at every session since April 5 after liquidity surged due to debt redemptions, mopped up 6.65 billion shillings ($78.5 million) in 7-day, 14-day, 21-day and 28-day repos on Tuesday..

"CBK is keen on tightening and that is shilling-positive," said a senior trader at another commercial bank.

The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose for a second session, by 0.4 percent to 3,670.18 points, led by shares in cement manufacturer, Bamburi, which gained 4 percent to 154 shillings.

"There has been a build up of demand on Bamburi shares as investor streaming back from the bond market searching for bargains," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.

On the bond market, traders said the central bank would offer a new 10-year Treasury bond at the auction this month, this month after yields on the short-end tumbled, allowing it to start issuing longer-dated bonds.

Trading volumes rose for the first time since the central bank introduced longer tenure repos on June 5, to 1.3 billion shillings from 669 million shillings worth of bonds traded on Monday.

...........................Shilling spot rates

.....................Shilling forward rates

.......................Cross rates

..................................Local contributors

.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

...............Treasury bill yields

..................Central bank open market operations

.........................Horizontal repo transactions

, ................Daily interbank lending rate

.............................Kenya Bond pricing

..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news

.................................NSE-20 Share Index

.................................NSE All Share Index

...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES:

($1 = 84.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by David Clarke)