* Shilling rises against globally weaker dollar

* Central bank mops up $41 mln via repos

* Institutional investors lift Equity Bank's shares (Recast with close, adds stocks)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, June 13 The Kenyan shilling rose on Wednesday, helped by central bank moves to tighten supply as banks trimmed long dollar positions, while stocks were little changed.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.20/30 per dollar, a 0.3 percent gain from Tuesday's close of 85.40/60.

"It might firm (further) on the central bank's tightening of liquidity," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. "Globally, the euro and pound are recovering. If this continues it's likely we may see a stronger shilling too."

The central bank, which has been mopping up liquidity since April 5 and moved to introduce longer tenure repurchase agreements last week, soaked up 3.5 billion shillings ($40.9 million) in 14-, 21- and 28-day repos on Wednesday.

Traders said the shilling could trade in the 84.80-85.80 range for the rest of this week.

The currency hit a five-month low of 87.80 on May 31 as investors, rattled by economic concerns centred on Greece and Spain, moved out of riskier assets globally.

This week, riskier assets have fluctuated as alternating bouts of optimism and disappointment have driven global markets.

Citibank said in a daily note to clients that the central bank's continued mop-ups would provide some support for the shilling, although developments in Europe were key to watch for any price action locally.

At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index barely changed from Tuesday's level, adding 0.02 percent to 3,670.75 points.

Shares in Equity Bank, the bank with the most customers, rose for the second day, by 2.5 percent to 20.75 shillings, buoyed by institutional investors buying.

Eric Musau, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank, cited news that the bank's chief executive, James Mwangi, was voted world entrepreneur of the year by Ernst & Young.

"Such things usually raise the profile of a company and could attracts some investors," said Musau.

In the fixed-income market, the weighted average yield on the 182-day Treasury bills fell to 10.737 percent from 10.750 percent last week at auction.

Government and corporate bonds worth 2.1 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.3 billion on Tuesday. The 12-year infrastructure bond dominated trade, changing hands at a yield of 13.6 percent.

