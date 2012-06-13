* Shilling rises against globally weaker dollar
* Central bank mops up $41 mln via repos
* Institutional investors lift Equity Bank's shares
(Recast with close, adds stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, June 13 The Kenyan shilling rose on
Wednesday, helped by central bank moves to tighten supply as
banks trimmed long dollar positions, while stocks were little
changed.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 85.20/30 per dollar, a 0.3 percent gain from
Tuesday's close of 85.40/60.
"It might firm (further) on the central bank's tightening of
liquidity," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking
Corporation. "Globally, the euro and pound are recovering. If
this continues it's likely we may see a stronger shilling too."
The central bank, which has been mopping up liquidity since
April 5 and moved to introduce longer tenure repurchase
agreements last week, soaked up 3.5 billion shillings ($40.9
million) in 14-, 21- and 28-day repos on Wednesday.
Traders said the shilling could trade in the 84.80-85.80
range for the rest of this week.
The currency hit a five-month low of 87.80 on May 31 as
investors, rattled by economic concerns centred on Greece and
Spain, moved out of riskier assets globally.
This week, riskier assets have fluctuated as alternating
bouts of optimism and disappointment have driven global markets.
Citibank said in a daily note to clients that the central
bank's continued mop-ups would provide some support for the
shilling, although developments in Europe were key to watch for
any price action locally.
At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20
Share Index barely changed from Tuesday's level, adding
0.02 percent to 3,670.75 points.
Shares in Equity Bank, the bank with the most
customers, rose for the second day, by 2.5 percent to 20.75
shillings, buoyed by institutional investors buying.
Eric Musau, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank, cited
news that the bank's chief executive, James Mwangi, was voted
world entrepreneur of the year by Ernst & Young.
"Such things usually raise the profile of a company and
could attracts some investors," said Musau.
In the fixed-income market, the weighted average yield on
the 182-day Treasury bills fell to 10.737 percent
from 10.750 percent last week at auction.
Government and corporate bonds worth 2.1 billion shillings
were traded, up from 1.3 billion on Tuesday. The 12-year
infrastructure bond dominated trade, changing hands at a yield
of 13.6 percent.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
(Editing by John Stonestreet)