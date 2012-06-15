NAIROBI, June 15 The Kenyan shilling
firmed against the dollar for a third straight day on Friday,
lifted by foreign investors paying for Kenya Airways
rights issue allocations, coupled with dollar inflows from the
tea and horticulture sectors.
Kenya Airways raised 14.5 billion shillings ($170.69
million) from a $250 million rights issue that received a
subscription rate of 70 percent, it said last week.
At 0737 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
84.70/90 per dollar, 0.4 percent stronger than Thursday's close
of 85.00/20.
"There have been decent inflows from the agricultural guys
and the Kenya Airways rights issue as foreign investors pay up
their allocations," said Chris Rwengo, a senior trader at
Standard Chartered Bank.
Tea and horticulture are some of the leading foreign
exchange earners for the east Africa nation.
Traders said they expected the shilling to firm further, to
touch 84.50 per dollar, helped by the central bank's persistent
liquidity mop-ups using longer tenure repurchase agreements.
They said most of the proposals from a budget speech read to
parliament by the finance minister on Thursday were already
factored into the shilling and might not have a major impact on
the local currency.
"The budget did not outline measures that will address the
shilling in the short term," said a trader at another commercial
bank.
($1 = 84.9500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing George Obulutsa and Stephen
Nisbet)