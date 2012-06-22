* Takeover optimism lifts KenolKobil 10 pct

* Shilling claws back earlier losses

* Liquidity in market expected to improve (Adds markets close, stocks)

By Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, June 22 Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil jumped 10 percent to lift the benchmark share index close to its high for this year, while the shilling recouped its earlier losses against the dollar to finish the day unchanged.

The NSE-20 share index rose 0.61 percent to finish at 3,704.70 points and near its 2012 high of 3,708.88 points hit on May 21.

Shares of KenolKobil closed at 14.35 shillings each, having gained the maximum allowed in a day, as investors jostled to get their hands on the shares before completion of a takeover of the firm by Puma Energy, a subsidiary of Trafigura Beheer.

"There was quite a bit of speculative interest during the session in regard to the takeover," said Eric Musau, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank.

"People are thinking Puma's offer price may be higher than where the shares are trading. But when it gets to 15 (shillings per share) appetite might subside."

KenolKobil said it planned to issue an update on the ongoing due diligence, for the takeover by Puma, early next week.

Investors say the energy sector in Kenya has turned red hot after the discovery of oil in the north of the country in March this year. The discovery followed others in the region, including in neighbouring Uganda.

Musau said KenolKobil was well positioned to ride the expected boom when production starts, thanks to its wide coverage with operations in 10 African countries.

Cigarette maker British American Tobacco Kenya gained nearly 2 percent to close at 370 shillings a share, buoyed by expectations that it will post strong profit growth for its half-year ending this month.

In the foreign exchange market, the Kenyan shilling finished the day at 83.85/84.05 per dollar, the same level as Thursday, having fought back from a 0.4 percent fall in the first half of the session.

Traders had attributed the fall to covering of short dollar positions on expectations of an increase in liquidity after the government released cash for its free education programme.

Finance Minister Robinson Githae said on Thursday he had released 7 billion shillings ($83.7 million) to stave off a countrywide strike by teachers who were angered by delays in releasing the funds.

Traders said they expected the local currency to weaken in the days ahead due to month-end demand for dollars and importers taking advantage of a recent rally in the shilling to buy the U.S. currency.

Still, the central bank could step in to prop up the local currency by mopping up excess liquidity in the market via repurchase agreements. The bank stayed out of the repo market on Friday.

In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 1 billion shillings were traded, up from 452 million exchanged on Thursday. The 12-year infrastructure bond was the most active at a yield of 13.55 percent.

($1 = 83.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa; editing by Ron Askew)