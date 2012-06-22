* Takeover optimism lifts KenolKobil 10 pct
* Shilling claws back earlier losses
* Liquidity in market expected to improve
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, June 22 Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil
jumped 10 percent to lift the benchmark share index
close to its high for this year, while the shilling recouped its
earlier losses against the dollar to finish the day unchanged.
The NSE-20 share index rose 0.61 percent to finish
at 3,704.70 points and near its 2012 high of 3,708.88 points hit
on May 21.
Shares of KenolKobil closed at 14.35 shillings each, having
gained the maximum allowed in a day, as investors jostled to get
their hands on the shares before completion of a takeover of the
firm by Puma Energy, a subsidiary of Trafigura Beheer.
"There was quite a bit of speculative interest during the
session in regard to the takeover," said Eric Musau, an analyst
at Standard Investment Bank.
"People are thinking Puma's offer price may be higher than
where the shares are trading. But when it gets to 15 (shillings
per share) appetite might subside."
KenolKobil said it planned to issue an update on the ongoing
due diligence, for the takeover by Puma, early next week.
Investors say the energy sector in Kenya has turned red hot
after the discovery of oil in the north of the country in March
this year. The discovery followed others in the region,
including in neighbouring Uganda.
Musau said KenolKobil was well positioned to ride the
expected boom when production starts, thanks to its wide
coverage with operations in 10 African countries.
Cigarette maker British American Tobacco Kenya
gained nearly 2 percent to close at 370 shillings a share,
buoyed by expectations that it will post strong profit growth
for its half-year ending this month.
In the foreign exchange market, the Kenyan shilling
finished the day at 83.85/84.05 per dollar, the same level as
Thursday, having fought back from a 0.4 percent fall in the
first half of the session.
Traders had attributed the fall to covering of short dollar
positions on expectations of an increase in liquidity after the
government released cash for its free education programme.
Finance Minister Robinson Githae said on Thursday he had
released 7 billion shillings ($83.7 million) to stave off a
countrywide strike by teachers who were angered by delays in
releasing the funds.
Traders said they expected the local currency to weaken in
the days ahead due to month-end demand for dollars and importers
taking advantage of a recent rally in the shilling to buy the
U.S. currency.
Still, the central bank could step in to prop up the local
currency by mopping up excess liquidity in the market via
repurchase agreements. The bank stayed out of the repo market on
Friday.
In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 1
billion shillings were traded, up from 452 million exchanged on
Thursday. The 12-year infrastructure bond was the most active at
a yield of 13.55 percent.
(Editing by George Obulutsa; editing by Ron Askew)