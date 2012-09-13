* Shilling outlook bearish after rate cut * Shares extend rally to a third straight session (Recasts with markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Sept 13 The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Thursday, undermined by oil sector importers buying greenbacks, while stocks rallied for a third straight session. At the close of market, the shilling was posted at 84.30/50 per dollar, 0.2 percent weaker than Wednesday's close of 84.10/30. "The dollar is slightly higher due to an up tick of demand from the oil guys," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. Technical analysis of the shilling's 14-day and 50-day weighted moving average shows that it is likely to keep weakening in the short term. Traders said last week's 350 basis points rate cut to 13 percent is seen posing a downside risk to the local currency, as it was likely to make credit cheaper for importers and easier for commercial banks to hold long dollar positions. The shilling is up 0.7 percent in the year to date, helped by a tight monetary stance adopted by policymakers for most of this year. "We are bearish on the shilling despite some inflows into the equities. Interest rates are low, cost of funds is cheaper creating room for the shilling to weaken," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 share index rallied for a third straight session, up 0.3 percent to 3,953.8 points, led by shares in Kenya's largest oil firm KenolKobil. KenolKobil extended its gains by 4.9 percent to 15 shillings as demand from the previous session carried over shrugging off news that a Kenyan court had temporarily blocked a take over bid Swiss-based Puma Energy's. Cooperative Bank shares rose 1.7 percent to 11.95 shillings, while shares in Kenya Commercial Bank, the biggest bank by assets, rose 1 percent to 18 shillings. Banking shares have rallied this week as investors grew optimistic that credit demand will start to improve following a record rate cut last week. In the debt market, yield on the benchmark 91-day Treasury bills fell to 7.515 percent at an under subscribed auction on Thursday, down from 7.808 percent last week. Government and corporate bonds worth 5.5 billion shillings were traded, up from 4.5 billion shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by George Obulutsa/Ruth Pitchford)