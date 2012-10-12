* Shilling's outlook remains bearish
* Stocks' bull run expected to continue
(Recast with markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Oct 12 The Kenyan shilling
firmed on Friday as banks sold dollars ahead of the weekend, but
the local currency's outlook remained bearish due to importer
demand for the greenback.
Kenyan shares slipped, led by fuel company KenolKobil
, which extended losses that have been triggered by
disappointing earnings results.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 85.00/20 to the dollar, slightly firmer than
Thursday's close of 85.10/30.
"We saw some position squaring by interbank players today
that helped the shilling a bit. But it could weaken next week on
importers' dollar demand," said a trader at a commercial bank.
Traders see the shilling weakening in the medium term as an
aggressive rate-cutting cycle filters through the economy and
political uncertainty rises as the east African nation heads
towards a general election next March, the first since violence
erupted after a disputed presidential poll in 2007.
The central bank has cut the benchmark rate
twice since July by a total 500 basis points to 13 percent,
after holding at an ultra-high 18 percent for seven straight
months to reign in high inflation and foreign exchange
volatility.
The next rate setting meeting is scheduled for Nov. 7.
"If the central bank cuts the rate at the meeting next month
the shilling will depreciate further ... but not very drastic as
demand slows down towards the December festive season," said
Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation.
On the stockmarket, the main NSE-20 share index
inched 0.05 percent lower to end the week at 3,995.03 points, in
a slow session that saw turnover more than halve from the
previous day to 167 million shillings.
"The NSE dips have been mostly on low volumes, while its ups
have been on massive trades ... that means this year's bull run
is still on course," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika
Investment Bank.
Kenyan shares have rallied 25 percent this year as they
recovered from a slump in 2011 and boosted by investors
returning from a slowing debt market and by interest rate cuts.
KenolKobil, Kenya's largest fuel firm by sales, extended its
fall by 1.7 percent to 14.15 shillings a share.
The oil firm's shares have dropped 5.7 percent this week on
poor results and investor fatigue over the conclusion of a
takeover deal by Switzerland-based Puma Energy.
In the debt market, bonds worth 4.2 billion shillings were
traded, up from 1.9 billion shillings on Thursday.
