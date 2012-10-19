* End-month demand for dollars seen weighing shilling * Banking stocks lift shares (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza and Beatrice Gachenge NAIROBI, Oct 19 The Kenyan shilling was dragged lower by oil importers buying the dollar on Friday, while banking stocks drove a second session of gains for local shares. The shilling was posted at 85.20/40 per dollar at the 1300 GMT markets close, 0.2 percent weaker than Thursday's close of 85.05/25. "We have seen a bit of (dollar) demand from energy guys," said Jeremiah Kendagor, head of trading at Kenya Commercial Bank. Traders said they expected the shilling to depreciate further in coming days due to importers stocking up on dollars to cover their end of month obligations, but cushioned by the central bank's liquidity mop-ups via repurchase agreements. The central bank, which has regularly soaked up excess liquidity from the market this year to support the shilling, took out 2.9 billion shillings ($34 million) in repos on Friday, all the bids it received for the 5.5 billion shillings it had offered. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.3 percent to 4,034.07 points as bank shares rose. "Banks are expected to record improved performance in the second half of 2012 as the effects of the drop in interest rates and inflation filters through the economy," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. "Capital injections and regional expansion are expected to contribute to the banks' top line too." Standard Chartered Bank, which is in the process of raising funds through a right issue, rose 1.4 percent to 220 shillings, while Co-operative Bank added 1.6 percent to 12.60 shillings. In the debt market, bonds worth 2.3 billion shillings were traded, down from 3.5 billion shillings on Thursday. DEBT>.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa and Patrick Graham)