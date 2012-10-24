* End-month importer dollar demand may pressure shilling * Barclays Bank shares lead bourse up (Recasts with FX market closer, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Oct 24 The Kenyan shilling ended stronger on Wednesday, lifted by tea exporters selling dollars, though it was expected to be pressured by importers buying dollars ahead of the month's end. Shares extended their rally to a fifth straight session. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.05/25 to the dollar, 0.2 percent stronger than Tuesday's close of 85.20/40. "Tea dollars provided a catalyst for the shilling to stage a mini-rally," said Bank of Africa in a daily report. "(But) we still feel that the dollar will apply pressure on the shilling as we head closer towards end-month." Kenya is the world's biggest exporter of black tea and the crop is one of its largest foreign exchange earners, bringing in $1.27 billion last year. The shilling has been fairly stable this year, supported by the central bank's tight monetary stance that has seen it regularly mop up liquidity using repurchase agreements. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index extended its rally to a fifth straight session, up 0.6 percent to 4,095.26 points, a new 17-month high. Barclays Bank of Kenya led the gains, rising 4.4 percent to 15.50 shillings as investors bought its shares on expectations that it will gain from an Africa business reorganisation and growing loan book. The London-listed parent company, Barclays, is in talks about combining its African operations with those of majority-owned subsidiary Absa Group in a move aimed at accelerating expansion on the continent to catch up with rivals. "Re-organisation of the Barclays business in Africa is likely to help it to cut its operation costs," said Rufus Mwanyasia, an analyst at Tsavo Securities. "Investors are also lining up for what's coming in the banking sector for the third quarter results. They expect their loan book to improve due to falling interest rates." In the debt market, the yield on a new two-year bond rose 138 basis points to 12.496 percent at an auction on Wednesday, while six-month paper also on sale edged up to 10.761 percent at auction from 10.484 percent last week. Government and corporate bonds worth 3.9 billion shillings were traded, up from 3 billion shillings on Tuesday. DEBT>.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Richard Lough and Stephen Nisbet)