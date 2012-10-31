* Lower inflation in October point to a rate cut * Cbank liquidity mop ups could support * Stocks rally for a tenth straight session (Adds markets close, bonds) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Oct 31 The Kenyan shilling held steady on Wednesday traders said, but may come under pressure from importers buying dollars on the back of a possible rate cut after inflation fell further. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.20/30 versus the dollar, barely changed from Tuesday's close of 85.10/30. Year-on-year inflation rate fell for the 11th straight month to 4.14 percent in October from 5.32 percent the previous month, due to slower food price rises, raising the likelihood the central bank may cut its interest rate. Typically, lower inflation would give policymakers room to cut interest rates further, making it cheaper for importers to access credit and commercial banks to hold long dollar positions, which would weigh on the shilling. The monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting is scheduled for Nov. 7. "This could embolden MPC to be aggressive on the CBR. I expect a 100 basis points cut ... but ultimately it all depends on the monetary policy," Christopher Muiga, a senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank. The central bank mopped up 12.8 billion shillings ($150.3 million) in repurchase agreements (repos) on Wednesday, all the bids it received for the 9 billion shillings in repos it had offered. The bank has been actively taking out liquidity using repos most of this year to support the shilling against the dollar. "The market is more keen on the interest rate at the MPC meeting. Inflation would be a strong indicator on what they will do," said Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa. "But if the central bank continues mopping (up liquidity) the shilling might gain a bit to its 85.00 resistance." At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index inched up for 10th straight session, adding 0.09 percent to 4,147.28 points. Kenyan shares are up 29.2 percent this year. "Increased tradable volumes driven by increased investor interest is expected to sustain the active trading activity and strong performance witnessed in the past two weeks," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. "The banking sector should continue to witness strong activity as Q3 results keep trickling in." Shares in Equity Bank, the biggest bank by customers, extended its rally this week by 1 percent to 24.25 shillings. In debt markets, the yield on the six-month paper on sale on Wednesday edged up to 10.854 percent at auction from 10.761 percent last week. Government and corporate bonds worth 1.4 billion shillings were traded, down from 5.1 billion shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.1750 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Ron Askew)