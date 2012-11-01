* Falling inflation points to rate cut * Safaricom lead stocks down on profit taking * Shares seen higher as inflation, interest rates fall (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Nov 1 The Kenyan shilling dipped on Thursday as importers bought dollars, expecting a drop in the inflation rate to prompt further interest rate cuts. Stocks halted a 10-session rally on profit taking. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.30/40 per dollar, 0.2 percent weaker than the 85.10/30 it closed at on Wednesday. "The shilling is much weaker today, partly due to inflation data reaction by importers," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. Year-on-year inflation fell to 4.14 percent in October from 5.32 percent the previous month, due to slower food price rises. That raised the likelihood of a rate cut at a monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for Nov. 7. Typically, lower inflation would give policymakers room to cut interest rates further, making it cheaper for importers to access credit and commercial banks to hold long dollar positions, which would weigh on the shilling. The bank, which embarked on a monetary easing cycle in July after holding the rate at an ultra-high 18 percent since December, has regularly mopped up shillings from the market this year to support the currency. It has cut its main rate by a total of 5 percentage points to 13 percent in the last two policy meetings. "The easing before was a bit aggressive and there are a lot of debt maturities that are not being re-invested, hence increasing liquidity," said a trader at one commercial bank. "They might be a bit cautious on the cut this time round." During Thursday's session the central bank mopped up 9.4 billion shillings ($110 million), after it received 9.9 billion shillings for the 7 billion shillings in repos it had offered. In stocks, the main NSE-20 Share Index dipped 0.3 percent to 4,133.28 points as investors took profits on a 10-session price rally. "There are guys taking profits after the three-week rally. But there are still prospects for it to go higher with interest rates and inflation coming down," said Rufus Mwanyasia, an analyst at Tsavo Securities. Safaricom, the country's largest telecoms operator and the most traded stock on the bourse, fell 1.1 percent to 4.35 shillings. The stock accounted for nearly half of the 31.2 million shares traded on Thursday. In debt, the weighted average yield on the benchmark 91-day Treasury bills rose to 10.237 percent at the auction, from 9.945 percent last week. Government and corporate bonds worth 4.7 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.4 billion shillings on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa/Ruth Pitchford)