* Cbank to deliver key rate decision on Wednesday * Kenya Airways shares drags bourse lower (Recasts with close) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Nov 6 The Kenyan shilling and shares closed flat on Tuesday as investors took a cautious stance a day before a central bank meeting at which policymakers are widely expected to cut interest rates. At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.45/65 per dollar, unchanged from Monday's close. "The shilling still has a bearish tone. We've seen some energy sector purchases (of dollars), but some inflows are holding it from drifting further down," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. The shilling has lost 0.5 percent in the past week as importers and banks stocked up on dollars in anticipation of a rate cut. A Reuters poll of 12 analysts gave a median forecast of a 200 basis points cut in the central bank rate to 11 percent, when policymakers meet, to boost lending and spur the economy. A very tight monetary policy stance by the central bank, typified by the frequent absorption of liquidity, has helped the exchange rate to remain stable this year. At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index was barely changed, inching down 0.01 percent to close the day at 4,113.96 points. The index has risen 29 percent this year, lifted by a re-allocation of assets after yields fell in the debt market and bets an election scheduled for March will go peacefully. "If the central bank cuts interest rates we may see equities gain further. The upwards momentum is still there," said Moses Waireri, an analyst at Genghis Capital. Kenya Airways, one of Africa's leading airlines, fell 3.6 percent to 12 shillings after posting a half-year loss and issuing a profit warning for its full-year ending next March. "It's not a good future for Kenya Airways. Investors may punish the stock further," Waireri said. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 2.1 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.9 billion shillings traded on Monday. (Editing by Duncan Miriri; editing by Ron Askew)