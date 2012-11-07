* Shilling gains as banks sell dollars * Safaricom rises a day before H1 earnings (Recast with markets close, adds shares) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Nov 7 The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Wednesday as banks sold dollars after a rate cut, while shares rose for the first time in four straight sessions. The shilling finished the day at 85.25/45 per dollar, slightly firmer than Tuesday's close of 85.45/65. The central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by 200 basis points to 11 percent, on the back of lower inflation and a fairly stable exchange rate. Traders said some players in the market had bought dollars ahead of the decision, expecting a larger than the 200 basis points rate cut that was unveiled, prompting them to cut their dollar their positions. Yvonne Mhango, Sub-Saharan Africa Economist at Renaissance Capital, said she expected the shilling to come under pressure from a widening current account deficit, and slowdown in inflows into local debt as yields fall. The shilling has been fairly stable this year on the back of a hawkish monetary stance by the central bank in the last quarter of 2011 and the first half of this year. The bank has also been actively mopping liquidity using repurchase agreements (repos). In the shares market, the main NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.2 percent to 4,121.31 points, rising for the first time in four sessions. Fred Mweni, the managing director at Tsavo Securities, said he expected the equities market, which has rallied more than 29 percent this year, to be the biggest beneficiary of the rate cut. "If companies' earnings are going to improve because of credit access, investors will be keen on stocks," he said. Safaricom, the country's leading telecoms operator, gained 2.3 percent to 4.45 shillings per share as investors forecast its first half results would be higher due to its favourable pricing and product range. The firms is scheduled to release its half-year results on Thursday. In the debt market, yields on the one-year Treasury bills rose 137 basis points to 11.943 percent, while the yield on the 182-day Treasury bills edged up to 10.923 percent from 10.854 percent last week. "The yield will keep going up as long as the central bank keeps mopping up liquidity," Mweni said. Government and corporate bonds worth 3.1 billion shillings ($36.2 million) were traded during the session, up from 2.1 billion shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.5500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri, Ron Askew)