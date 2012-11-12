NAIROBI, Nov 12 The Kenyan shilling was a shade weaker against the dollar on Monday with traders expecting it to be pegged in a tight range this week, with a rise in tourist numbers and the central bank's liquidity mop-ups offsetting lower rates. At 0638 GMT, the shilling was posted at 85.40/50 per dollar, slightly weaker than Friday's close of 85.30/50. "We are headed towards a tourism high season around December, which coupled with mopping up that the central bank has been doing ... should underpin the shilling towards the year end," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered. Citing declining inflation and slowing economic growth, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) last week slashed its key lending rate by 200 basis points to 11 percent. Magecha said this cut could potentially put pressure on the shilling but is likely to be offset by the central bank's frequent liquidity mop-ups using repurchase agreements (repos). "For the week we expect the shilling to trade around 85.20-85.80. Really both sides remain very well matched for now." Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citibank Kenya, said the shilling should hold steady against the dollar in the week ahead as no major economic data is due to be released. "The central bank also remains pretty proactive in the market with the repos ... and that will keep things balanced until the end of the month when we get the inflation numbers," Chicha said. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by George Obulutsa)