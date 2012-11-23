NAIROBI, Nov 23 The Kenyan shilling held
steady on Friday but traders said it was likely to weaken next
week due to end-month demand for dollars from importers.
At 0645 GMT, leading commercial banks posted the shilling at
85.70/80 per dollar, barely changed from Thursday's close of
85.65/85.
Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa, said the shilling
was expected to weaken next week, also facing pressure from
commercial banks lowering their lending rates, which is expected
to spur demand for imported goods.
"It still looks bearish," Gatobu said.
Policymakers have cut official lending rates by 700 basis
points in three meetings since July, to 11 percent, prompting
commercial banks to ease the cost of credit.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Duncan Miriri and
Patrick Graham)