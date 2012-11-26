* Demand for dollars rises ahead of holidays * Safaricom shares jump to a more than 2-year high (Updates with close, adds shares) By Duncan Miriri NAIROBI, Nov 26 The Kenyan shilling fell to a near-six month-low against the dollar on Monday, subdued by demand for dollars ahead of the holidays, while the benchmark share index was almost flat. At the 1300 GMT close of trading, leading commercial banks posted the shilling at 86.00/10 per dollar, last touched on June 5, and weaker than Friday's close of 85.85/95. Traders attributed the drop to dollar demand from firms keen to fill their requirements ahead of the holidays, when most businesses close or operate minimum hours, as well as banks covering their short dollar positions. "We may see a continuation but it will probably not fall further than 86.50 because of remittances from the Diaspora for the festive season and holiday bookings," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. Kenyans living abroad usually send back money to their relatives in December while tourists flock to the country's game reserves and beaches. Kinuthia said demand for dollars will also fall in December when most firms close for the holidays or reduce their activities, further supporting the shilling. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 share index was barely changed at 4,163.91 points, down 2.65 points from the previous session, while the all share index added 0.43 points to close at 93.90 points. Market participants attributed the gains in the all share index to a jump in shares of telecoms operator Safaricom which closed a two-year-and-three months high of 5.20 shillings per share. Shares of the firm, which is 40 percent held by Britain's Vodafone, have outperformed a 30 percent rally by the benchmark index this year by far, thanks to a turnaround from a steep drop in earnings last year. Safaricom shares have rallied about 70 percent this year, propelled by the growth in earnings and massive demand for the shares from foreign investors. Pretax earnings for its first-half ended September surged 113 percent to 11.5 billion shillings, it said on Nov. 8. It was the most traded stock during the session with 33 million shares, or close to 75 percent of the day's volumes, changing hands. In the fixed-income market, bonds worth 957 million shillings were traded, down from 2.1 billion shillings worth of bonds traded on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by George Obulutsa, Ron Askew)