* Shilling could gain on remittance, tourism inflows * Profit takers weigh on bourse By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Nov 30 The Kenyan shilling ended steady versus the dollar on Friday and was expected to firm next week, helped by remittances and tourism inflows, while shares fell. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.80/86.00 per dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, barely changed from Thursday's close of 85.85/95. "We normally see a pick-up of tourism flows and diaspora remittances which normally supports the shilling, so my view is it will trade stronger in December at 85.50/86.00," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. "We have a few corporates who have closed for Christmas, especially manufacturers, who were major buyers of dollars." The shilling, which is about 1 percent weaker versus the dollar in 2012, has been supported by the central bank's regular absorption of liquidity from the banking sector using repurchase agreements. Traders said, however, falling commercial bank lending rates in the wake of a 700 basis-point drop in the central bank rate since July posed a downside risk to the currency as it makes it cheaper for importers to access credit. They said lower inflation pointed to a further drop in interest rates. The inflation rate fell to 3.25 percent in November from 4.14 percent a month before. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index fell for a fourth straight session by 0.7 percent to 4,083.52 points. "Investors out to make profits on some counters are selling to realise those gains," said Rufus Mwanyasi, an analyst at Tsavo Securities. The index has risen 28 percent this year, lifted by a re-allocation of assets after yields fell in the debt market. Investors also bet on firms performing better this year as interest rates drop. Sugar grower and miller Mumias dropped 4.8 percent to 4.85 shillings a share, a seven-month low, as investors exited the stocks on concern that falling international prices of the commodity will hit its earnings. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 1.2 billion shillings were traded, down from 1.5 billion shillings on Thursday.