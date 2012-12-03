NAIROBI, Dec 3 The Kenyan shilling held steady on Monday thanks to the central bank's tight rein on banking liquidity and traders bet inflows from tourism and Kenyans sending money home from abroad would drive it higher. At 0715 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 85.75/95 per dollar, barely changed from Friday's close of 85.80/86.000. "Kenyans in the diaspora normally send money home (ahead of the Christmas holidays), that might give us some good support on the shilling," said Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa. Remittances from Kenyans working in the West are a major source of foreign exchange for east Africa's biggest economy alongside tea, horticulture and tourism. Remittances soared to a record $891.1 million in 2011. Gatobu said tourism inflows in the December peak season were also expected to lend support to the shilling. However, he warned that low tourist numbers ahead of the March elections may prove a drag on the local currency after Christmas holidays. Traders added that a larger-than-expected drop in annual inflation, which fell to 3.25 percent in November from 4.14 percent a month earlier, pointed to further easing when policymakers meet in January. "(Inflation falling to) 3.25 percent was a shocker and it probably points to another cut by the central bank in January," said Chris Muiga, a trader at Kenya Commercial Bank. "The shilling is on the back foot (because) next year we are heading towards an election so there is political risk coming into the equation." ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Patrick Graham)