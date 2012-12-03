* Possible rate cut, political risk could weigh on markets * Shares fall for the fifth straight session (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Dec 3 The Kenyan shilling held steady on Monday, helped by the central bank repeatedly absorbing liquidity, while shares on the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index fell for the fifth straight session. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks posted the shilling at 85.85/86.05 per dollar, barely changed from Friday's close of 85.80/86.000. Market players, however, said dollar remittances in the run up to Christmas might give the shilling a lift. "Kenyans in the Diaspora normally send money home (ahead of the Christmas break), that might give us some good support on the shilling," said Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa. Remittances from Kenyans working abroad are a major source of foreign exchange for east Africa's biggest economy alongside tea, horticulture and tourism. Remittances soared to a record $891.1 million in 2011. On Monday, the central bank, which has been actively taking out liquidity this year, soaked up 11.98 billion shillings ($140 million) after receiving 13.18 billion shillings for the 10 billion shilling in repos it had offered. Looking further ahead, though, traders said the shilling was seen coming under pressure as the country headed towards the first general election since a disputed presidential vote in late 2007 sparked deadly, nationwide violence. Over the weekend, two prominent politicians indicted by the International Criminal Court for allegedly inciting those inter-ethnic clashes said they would join forces and run on the same presidential ticket in the March 4 poll. "The shilling is on the back foot (because) next year we are heading towards an election so there is political risk coming into the equation," said Chris Muiga, a trader at Kenya Commercial Bank. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index edged lower for the fifth straight session, down 0.5 percent to 4,063.09 points. "In the wake of intensified electioneering, the market is expected to stagnate within the short term and pick up in the event of peaceful transition," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. Kenya Airways, one of Africa's leading airlines, led the fall to close down 2.5 percent at 11.60 shillings. A Nairobi court on Monday ordered the airline to reinstate hundreds of dismissed employees, a move equities analysts said would squeeze the company's profit margins. Sugar grower and miller Mumias extended its losses by 2 percent to 4.90 shillings a share as investors exited the stock on concern falling international sugar prices will hit its earnings. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 1.3 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.2 billion shillings on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.6250 Kenyan shillings) (Additional reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Richard Lough, Ron Askew)