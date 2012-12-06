* Investors take profits on 2012 bull-run * Shilling seen supported by remittances (Recast with closer, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Dec 6 Kenya's main share index fell nearly one percent to a seven-week low on Thursday as investors, concerned over rising political risk ahead of the general election next year, cashed in on this year's bull run. East Africa's biggest economy is gearing up for the first presidential election since a disputed vote in late 2007 sparked nationwide ethnic violence that killed more than 1,200 people. The benchmark share index has climbed 27 percent this year as falling inflation and a sharp fall in yields on government debt made equities a more attractive proposition after a poor 2011. The NSE-20 fell 0.9 percent on Thursday to 4,022.64 points. "Most guys are cashing in on the gains made this year. They're getting a bit jittery because of the elections," said Mwenda Rarama, an analyst at Kingdom Securities. The political temperature rose a notch this week as the country's leading politicians scrambled to seal deals and forge alliances ahead of the March 4 poll. On Tuesday, Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga said on Tuesday he would join forces with the country's vice president in next year's election, to challenge another alliance headed by two senior politicians facing charges of crimes against humanity. The main index has shed 2.8 percent in the last eight sessions. KenGen, the country's main power producer, led the day's losers, dropping 7.2 percent to 9 shillings a share after it started trading without a 0.60 shillings dividend. Shares in dry cell battery manufacturer Eveready East Africa jumped 35 percent to hit an intra-day high of 2.50 shillings ($0.03) before falling back to 2.25 shillings as investors reacted to its swing into profit. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed steady against the dollar at 86.00/10 per dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 85.95/86.15. Traders said they expected remittances by Kenyans abroad sending money home for the holidays to support the local currency. "There are some Diaspora inflows in the market that will support the shilling for now," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation. Remittances are a key source of hard currency for the east African nation. It received $876.3 million in such inflows in the first nine months of this year, surpassing the $891.1 million received in the whole of 2011. The shilling has been fairly stable this year, supported by the relatively tight hold the central bank has kept on banking sector liquidity. In fixed income, the weighted average yield on the three-month Treasury bills fell for a third straight week to 8.339 percent on Thursday at an under-subscribed sale, from 8.445 percent last week. Government and corporate bonds worth 1.1 billion shillings were traded, down from 1.7 billion shillings on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Richard Lough; editing by Ron Askew)