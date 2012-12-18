* Sugar firm Mumias leads stock market higher * Shilling seen firming on tea inflows, remittances (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Dec 18 Kenyan shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday led by sugar firm Mumias, while the shilling ended steady with inflows from Kenyans living abroad offsetting energy sector demand for dollars. Shares the country's biggest sugar miller, which have fallen 7.6 percent so far this year, rose 4.1 percent to 5.10 shillings. As well as its relatively low price, investors are betting Mumias will benefit from a sugar shortage in the local market after smaller processors shut down due to scarcity of cane. "As the festive period peaks, bargain hunters are out to pick up shares on the cheap," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. The main NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.5 percent to 4,085.70 points. The index had retreated 3.2 percent in the last two weeks from a 2012 peak of 4,157.29 points hit on Nov. 27 as investors booked gains after the third quarter earnings season ended. It is still up 27 percent the year-to-date. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling was little changed, trading at 86.00/20 against the dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, the same level it closed at on Monday. Traders said they expected the shilling to firm slightly in coming sessions helped by remittances from expatriate workers and tea exporters selling dollars after their auction. "Energy guys are in the market buying dollars, but inflows from remittances are holding them off. Tea inflows are also expected," said a trader at one commercial bank. Weekly tea auctions are held on Tuesdays in Kenya. Tea and remittances are the largest sources of hard currency in east Africa's biggest economy, which has a substantial diaspora working abroad. Kenya is also the world's largest exporter of black tea. The shilling looks set to end 2012 little changed, having fallen only 1 percent against the dollar so far this year, supported by the central bank's efforts to mop up extra shillings via repurchase agreements. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 1.46 billion shillings ($17 million) were traded, down from 1.85 billion shillings traded on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 86.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia; Editing by John Stonestreet)