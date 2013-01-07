* Shilling stays at a seven-month low before rate meeting * Shares rally for the fifth straight session * Mobile firm Safaricom hits 28-month high (Adds market) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Jan 7 The Kenyan shilling fell against the dollar on Monday due to energy sector importers buying the U.S. currency, while shares gained for the fifth straight session, helped by mobile firm Safaricom whose shares hit a 28-month high. At the 1300 GMT close, leading commercial banks posted the shilling at 86.50/70 per dollar, 0.2 percent lower from Friday's close of 86.30/50. "We've seen some energy dollar demand coming through," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. The shilling has been under pressure since the year opened, sliding 0.5 percent to a seven-month low, as companies bought dollars after the holiday break. Traders said they expected the shilling to trade within the 86.00-87.00 range per dollar ahead of a Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Thursday. Technical analysis of the shilling's 7-day and 21-day weighted moving averages show it is expected to keep weakening against the dollar in the short term. Analysts say the bank has room to cut rates after inflation fell for the 13th straight month in December to 3.20 percent. Policymakers embarked on a rate-easing cycle in July and have slashed interest rates by 700 basis points in total to 11 percent. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 share index rose 0.5 percent to 4,212.49 points a new 22-month high, last reached on Feb. 28, 2011, when it closed at 4,240.18 points. Shares in leading telecoms provider Safaricom, closed up 1.9 percent to 5.35 shillings each, after rallying 3.8 percent to a 28-month high of 5.45 shillings as investors bet on its revamped mobile banking platform, that now allows for micro-lending, to boost future revenue. "Strong demand for small loans from its youthful customer base during the festive period saw it hit 1 billion shillings in a month. That's positive for the share price," said Africa Investment Bank in a daily report. Cement maker Athi River Mining rose for the second straight session after a five-for-one share split on Dec. 24. it added 4 percent to 52 shillings a share. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 1.55 billion shillings ($17.9 million) were traded, up from 530 million shillings. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 86.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Toby Chopra)