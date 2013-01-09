* Markets eye Thursday's policy meeting for direction * Shilling down over 3 pct since monetary easing started * ARM Cement, Safaricom lead shares up (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Jan 9 The Kenyan shilling eased slightly on Wednesday as importers bought dollars in anticipation of an interest rate cut on Thursday, while shares rose more than 1 percent to a new 22-month high. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.50/70 to the dollar, slightly down from Tuesday's close of 86.40/60. "Customers are being cautious ahead of tomorrow's rate decision," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. The consensus from a Reuters poll of 11 analysts and traders is for a cut of 100 basis points to 10 percent as the central bank seeks to drive economic growth by lowering costs of credit. Lower interest rates normally make it easier for importers to access credit, driving up demand for dollars that in turn puts pressure on the shilling. The shilling has slipped over 3 percent against the dollar since policymakers embarked on a rate-easing cycle on July 5. They have since slashed the central bank lending rate by 700 basis points to 11 percent. Traders said the central bank could intervene to support the shilling through the sale of dollars to commercial banks if it weakened further. The central bank, which has actively mopped up excess shilling supply since last year, sold an unspecified amount of dollars directly in the market during Friday's and Monday's trading sessions. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 share index extended its rally to a seventh straight session, up 1.3 percent to 4,305.03 points, a new 22-month high. Shares in Kenya's second-biggest cement maker ARM jumped 5.8 percent to 54.50 shillings each, after touching a 56 shilling record high, as a five-for-one share split last month made them more affordable to retail investors. ARM's share price has risen nearly 22 percent since books closed on Dec. 21 for the split. "Investors are also optimistic of ARM's future performance following its expansion into Tanzania, east Africa's second biggest economy," said Eric Musau, a research analyst at Standard Investment Bank. Safaricom, the country's leading telecoms provider and the most traded stock on the bourse, closed 3.6 percent higher at 5.80 shillings, after rallying 6.7 percent to a new 28-month high of 6 shillings. The telecommunication firm is expected to perform better in the full-year ending March mainly due to increased voice revenues following a 33 percent tariff increase in the year and its competitive mobile banking platform. In the debt market, the weighted average yield on 182-day Treasury bills dipped to 8.093 percent at an undersubscribed auction on Wednesday from 8.100 percent last week. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Additional reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by George Obulutsa and Stephen Nisbet)