* Cbank injects dollars for the 7th session this year * Oil sector dollar orders weigh on shilling * Investors await firms full-year earnings (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Jan 29 The Kenyan shilling recouped earlier losses to finish Tuesday's session flat, helped by the central bank injecting an undisclosed amount of dollars into the market, while shares were barely changed. The shilling slipped 0.4 percent within 30 minutes of Tuesday's session starting, touching 87.80/88.00 per dollar, a level it was last at on Jan. 5, 2012. However, the local currency recovered to close the session at 87.50/75, the same level it finished at on Monday, after the Central Bank of Kenya sold dollars directly to commercial banks. The bank has now pumped dollars into the market in seven different trading sessions this year to support the shilling, which is down 1.8 percent against the greenback in 2013. Due to the interventions, Kenya's foreign exchange reserves have dropped for four consecutive weeks to $5.177 billion last Friday, from $5.396 billion on Dec. 28. "With the central bank's interventions, 88.00 is still the initial support level," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. The central bank has also been mopping up liquidity using repurchase agreements (repo) since last year to support the shilling. On Tuesday, the bank received bids worth 8.7 billion shillings ($99.3 million) for the 15 billion shillings it had offered in repurchase agreements that day. It accepted all the bids at a weighted average interest rate of 6.7 percent. Traders said liquidity had also tightened in the market due to government debt payments, with overnight interest rates on the interbank market rising steadily over 11 straight sessions to 6.67 percent on Monday. At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index fell 0.01 percent to 4,402.75 points, as the market waited for firms to post their full year results. "Prices on most counters seem to have stabilised. Investors are positioning for company full-year earnings in February," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities. Safaricom, the country's leading telecoms operator and one of the most traded stocks on the bourse, fell 1.9 percent to 5.30 shillings a share. It accounted for more than half of Tuesday's traded volume. In the fixed income market, government bonds worth 973 million shillings were traded, up from 602 million shillings traded on Monday. ($1 = 87.6250 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Stephen Nisbet)