* Shilling seen weaker on importers' dlr orders * Shares seen subdued ahead of national elections (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Jan 31 The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Thursday, unmoved by data showing inflation rising for the first time in 13 months, while shares inched up for a second session. The inflation data, which was published around 15 minutes before the close of trading, showed the rate rose to 3.67 percent in January, from 3.20 in December. Kenya's central bank has been reducing interest rates steadily but a turn up in inflation may provide the backdrop for policymakers to pause with further cuts, analysts say. A Reuters poll of 13 analysts and traders had returned a consensus median forecast of 3.35 percent inflation rate. The shilling was posted at 87.45/65 per dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, barely changed from Wednesday's close of 87.50/70. "We expect volatile trading to continue due to importers' (dollar) demand," said Peter Mutuku, head of trading at Bank of Africa. The shilling has dropped 1.7 percent against the dollar this year, pressured lower by importers stocking up on dollars ahead of national polls on March 4. The last elections in 2007 were followed by violence in which 1,200 people were killed and hundreds of thousands driven from their homes. The nationwide chaos convulsed the economy and sent the shilling spiralling lower. Analysis of the shilling's seven-day and 14-day weighted moving averages suggests it is on a weakening trend for the near term. In stocks, the main share index inched up for the second straight session, up 0.1 percent to 4,416.60 points. "The market is entering a lull period ahead of the elections. It will gain at a slower pace since local investors are selling while foreign investors are buying," said Moses Waireri, an analyst at Genghis Capital. While some market players forecast cautious trading in the weeks ahead of the election, others expect the weak economic outlook in major Western economies to help keep interest in the Kenyan bourse strong. Safaricom, the country's leading telecoms operator and one of the most traded stocks on the bourse, gained 2.8 percent to 5.45 shillings a share. In the debt market, the yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills rose for the first time in ten weeks to 8.164 percent at auction on Thursday, from 8.036 percent last week. Bonds worth 962 million shillings were traded on the secondary debt market, up from 925 million shillings on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Rosalind Russell)