* Shilling seen firming further on tight liquidity * Shilling receives support from foreigners buying shares * KCB leads stocks higher for third straight session (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Feb 12 The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Tuesday helped by the central bank's squeeze on liquidity in the market, while the main share index extended its rally to hit a 27-month high. At the 1300 GMT closer, commercial banks posted the shilling at 87.30/40 to the dollar, stronger than Monday's close of 87.45/65. "It looks like the shilling will have some strength with interest rates going up. (The central bank) has done some good work to contain the shilling," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. The weighted average interbank lending rate jumped to 8.8 percent on Monday from 8.3 percent on Friday. The rate, which banks pay to borrow from each other overnight, has risen for 19 straight sessions from a low of 5.4 percent on Jan. 15. Higher borrowing costs in the money markets make it marginally more expensive for banks to fund long dollar positions, hence offering support to the local currency. The local currency has been under pressure this year from importers buying dollars ahead of a presidential election on March 4, and it is 1.4 percent down against the dollar in the year-to-date. The last presidential vote in 2007 was followed by ethnic unrest that hurt the country's economy, and investors are concerned the same might happen after next month's vote. Traders said the shilling was also receiving support from foreign investors who are buying Kenyan shares. In stocks, the benchmark share index NSE-20 rose for the 10th straight session, up 0.5 percent to 4,633.48 points, a level last touched on Nov. 9, 2010. The main index has rallied 12 percent so far this year. The rally has mainly been driven by investors buying stocks, especially from banks, ahead of the release of full-year earnings, which they expect to be strong due to falling interest rate and lower inflation reading last year. Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's biggest bank by assets, led the gains for the third straight session, adding 4.1 percent to close at 38.25 shillings a share. It hit a new record high of 39 shillings during the session. Traders said they expected the bank to post a minimum earnings per share of 5.5 shillings for full year 2012 when it unveils results on Feb. 27, up from 4.21 shillings in the first nine months of the year. "(Investors) are assuming fourth quarter results will be stronger than it was in third quarter," said Francis Mwangi, research analyst Standard Investment Bank. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 1.35 billion shillings ($15.4 million) were traded, up from 320 million shillings on Monday. ($1 = 87.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Additional reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by James Macharia, Ron Askew)