* Banks sell dollars ahead of court ruling on election * Stocks remain resilient on investor long-term view (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, March 28 The Kenyan shilling firmed on Thursday, buoyed by banks selling dollars before the Easter holiday weekend when a court will rule on a disputed presidential election result. In stocks, the benchmark index rose for the fifth straight session as investors discounted the election challenge and some investors turned their focus to corporate dividends. Defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga is contesting Uhuru Kenyatta's victory that was declared after the largely peaceful vote on March 4. The ruling is expected on Saturday. The court could rule in favour of another vote, but some investors are betting that Kenyatta's win will be upheld, potentially putting an end to political uncertainty in a country that was torn by violence after a previous vote in 2007. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.30/50 per dollar, 0.3 percent stronger than the 85.55/75 it closed at on Wednesday. "The shilling is gaining as guys cut back their long dollar positions before the long weekend," said Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citibank. The shilling has rallied 0.7 percent in the last three straight sessions, lifted by tea exporters' dollar inflows and a lack of demand for greenbacks from importers who have been awaiting the outcome of the Supreme Court case. At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 share index added 0.6 percent to close at 4,860.83 points. "Positioning for dividends as well as fair pricing on most stocks remain catalysts for investors' interest," said Rufus Mwanyasi, an analyst at Tsavo Securities. "The bullish trend could extend if the courts rule in favour of Uhuru." Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's largest bank by assets, rose 1.8 percent to 41.5 shillings per share, while leading telecoms provider Safaricom climbed 0.8 percent to 6 shillings a share. In the debt market, the weighted average yield on 91-day Treasury bills rose by 15 basis points to 10.467 percent during a primary auction held on Thursday. In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 1.8 billion shillings ($21.03 million) were traded, down from 3.1 billion shillings in the previous session. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)