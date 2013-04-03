* Shilling extends gains after court upheld Kenyatta's win
* Traders expect the shilling to gain further
* Stocks retreat on profit-taking
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, April 3 The Kenyan shilling firmed on
Wednesday, lifted by dollar inflows into the local fixed income
and stocks markets where the main index retreated on
profit-taking after a surge in the previous session.
The shilling added on to Tuesday's gains when markets
reacted positively to a mostly peaceful resolution of a dispute
over the country's presidential vote.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 84.65/85 per dollar, slightly stronger than Tuesday
when it rallied 0.6 percent to close at 84.80/85.00 after the
Supreme Court upheld Uhuru Kenyatta's March 4 presidential
election win.
Losing presidential contender Raila Odinga quickly accepted
the decision, calming fears of a repeat of 2007 post-election
violence.
"Sentiment is still favouring the shilling. Inflows into
fixed income and stocks market seem to have improved," said
Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.
The shilling has gained 1.6 percent against the dollar so
far this year.
Traders say more gains are likely for the local currency in
coming sessions, as the market took confidence from the
authoritative decision of the court and the peaceful reaction to
it.
In stocks, the benchmark index fell 0.2 percent to
5,019.73 points, largely on investors booking their profits
after the market surged 3.5 percent on Tuesday.
"The market exuberance witnessed yesterday seems to be
fading as stocks adjust lower on profit-taking. Support has been
weakening primarily on relatively high valuations," said Faith
Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities.
Kenya Commercial Bank, the largest bank by assets,
fell 1.2 percent to 42 shillings per share, while retailer
Uchumi's shares shed 2.2 percent to 22.75 shillings as
the two stocks came off 12-month highs.
In the debt market, the weighted average yield on 364-day
Treasury bills on sale on Wednesday fell to 12.618
percent, while the yield on 182-day bills rose to 10.892
percent.
In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 3.04 billion
shillings ($35.8 million) were traded, up from 491 million
shillings traded on Tuesday.
($1 = 85.0000 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by James Macharia)