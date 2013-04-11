* Shilling targets 84.00 psychological level * Safaricom shares rise on full-year earnings bet (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, April 11 The Kenyan shilling extended its gains on Thursday, as demand for dollars remained low, pushing commercial banks to cut their long positions, while shares rose led by mobile services provider Safaricom. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.10/20, 0.2 percent stronger than Wednesday's close. The shilling has rallied 2 percent since the largely peaceful March 4 presidential election won by Uhuru Kenyatta. The Supreme Court has dismissed a legal challenge to Kenyatta's victory, and there has been no repeat of the nationwide violence that followed an election five years ago. "The shilling has gained (recently) on the back of investor confidence in the market after the vote," said Chris Rwengo, head of trading at Standard Chartered Bank. "Nothing suggests a reversal since demand (for dollars) is still low." Traders said technical analysis suggested the shilling, which is 2.4 percent stronger so far this year, could break below the psychologically important 84.00 level in coming sessions. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 share index rose 0.8 percent to 5,027.90 points. The index has rallied 11.5 percent since the elections and is up 20.7 percent so far this year. Safaricom, the country's leading telecoms provider and the most traded stock, gained 1.6 percent to 6.55 shillings per share ahead of its results for the business year that ended in March. "Based on the impressive earnings growth in the first half investors are very optimistic about Safaricom's performance in the second half," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. The debt market saw the weighted average yield on 91-day Treasury bills fall to 10.423 percent during a primary auction from 10.541 percent before. In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 1.5 billion shillings ($17.7 million) were traded, down from 3.1 billion shillings traded on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa)