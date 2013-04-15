* Demand for dollars low, shilling seen firming * Nation Media Group shares fall due to dividends (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, April 15 The Kenyan shilling was steady on Monday, with traders expecting the local currency to strengthen further in coming sessions due to low dollar demand, while shares fell for the second straight session. At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.80/84.00, barely changed from Friday's close of 83.85/84.05. "We are seeing very weak demand for dollars at the moment," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. However, Kinuthia said the shilling's 2.2 percent rally against the dollar since the March 4 election could put the currency under pressure as importers who had been sitting out may rush in to buy dollars at lower levels. Uhuru Kenyatta, one of the country's richest man and son of its founding president, Jomo Kenyatta, was sworn in as the new president on April 9, after his win was upheld by the Supreme Court following a challenge. The peaceful election avoided a repeat of tribal fighting that followed the previous vote five years ago and bolstered investor confidence in Kenyan markets. But Kenyatta faces a trial at the International Criminal Court on charges related to that violence, potentially clouding the outlook. At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main share index fell 0.5 percent to 4,994.94 points as investors booked gains on a post-election rally. The index has rallied 11 percent since the election and is up 21 percent so far this year. "There is a bit of profit taking now, but overall it looks positive for stocks this year since the election is behind us," Brenda Kithinji, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank, said. Nation Media Group, the region's leading media house, fell 14.4 percent to 338 shillings per share after it started trading without a 7.50 shilling dividend per share and a one-for-five bonus share issue that had previously been in place. In the debt market, bonds worth 1.8 billion shillings ($21.43 million) were traded, down from 2.2 billion shillings on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri and Alison Williams)