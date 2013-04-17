* Shilling has gained since peaceful election last month
* Equity, KCB shares retreat from multi-month highs
(Adds markets close, shares)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, April 17 The Kenyan shilling
firmed on Wednesday thanks to dollar inflows from tea exporters,
while shares fell for the fourth straight session, led by banks.
The shilling was quoted at 83.70/90 by leading commercial
banks at the 1300 GMT market close, stronger than Tuesday's
close of 83.80/84.00.
"Pockets of dollar demand were sighted, but were not enough
to knock off tea sector inflows," said John Muli, a trader at
African Banking Corporation.
Tea is Kenya's leading foreign currency earner and is sold
at auction at the port city of Mombasa every Tuesday. Exporters
typically convert their earnings into shillings to pay farmers
and cover operational expenses.
Traders said technical charts showed the shilling's next
resistance level was 83.20 to the dollar, a level it has not
reached since May last year.
The shilling has rallied 2.5 percent against the dollar
since the Kenyan election on March 4 passed peacefully, and is
2.9 percent stronger so far this year.
At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 share
index edged down 0.3 percent to 4,932.77 points.
Equity Bank, the country's largest bank by
customers, dropped 1.5 percent to 33.50 per share, while Kenya
Commercial Bank dipped 0.6 percent to 41.75 shilling a
share.
"It's a correction on the two banks after they hit
multi-month highs in the post-poll rally," said Ronald Lugalia,
an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.
In the debt market, the weighted average yield on 364-day
Treasury bills on sale on Wednesday fell to 12.405 percent,
while the yield on 182-day bills dipped to 10.637 percent.
In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 2.7 billion
shillings ($32.2 million) were traded, up from 1.4 billion
shillings traded on Tuesday.
(Editing by Duncan Miriri and Susan Fenton)