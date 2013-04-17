* Shilling has gained since peaceful election last month * Equity, KCB shares retreat from multi-month highs (Adds markets close, shares) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, April 17 The Kenyan shilling firmed on Wednesday thanks to dollar inflows from tea exporters, while shares fell for the fourth straight session, led by banks. The shilling was quoted at 83.70/90 by leading commercial banks at the 1300 GMT market close, stronger than Tuesday's close of 83.80/84.00. "Pockets of dollar demand were sighted, but were not enough to knock off tea sector inflows," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. Tea is Kenya's leading foreign currency earner and is sold at auction at the port city of Mombasa every Tuesday. Exporters typically convert their earnings into shillings to pay farmers and cover operational expenses. Traders said technical charts showed the shilling's next resistance level was 83.20 to the dollar, a level it has not reached since May last year. The shilling has rallied 2.5 percent against the dollar since the Kenyan election on March 4 passed peacefully, and is 2.9 percent stronger so far this year. At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 share index edged down 0.3 percent to 4,932.77 points. Equity Bank, the country's largest bank by customers, dropped 1.5 percent to 33.50 per share, while Kenya Commercial Bank dipped 0.6 percent to 41.75 shilling a share. "It's a correction on the two banks after they hit multi-month highs in the post-poll rally," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. In the debt market, the weighted average yield on 364-day Treasury bills on sale on Wednesday fell to 12.405 percent, while the yield on 182-day bills dipped to 10.637 percent. In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 2.7 billion shillings ($32.2 million) were traded, up from 1.4 billion shillings traded on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri and Susan Fenton)