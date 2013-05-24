* Shilling seen pressured by end-month demand for dollars * KenolKobil shares rise after it says it made a profit (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, May 24 The Kenyan shilling firmed slightly on Friday, lifted by banks cutting dollar positions ahead of the weekend and by waning importer demand for the U.S. currency. The main share index recovered from a previous session dip, led up by fuel distributor KenolKobil. At the 1300 GMT closer, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.30/50 per dollar, stronger than Thursday's close of 84.45/55. "Demand for dollars has gone out so people have decided it's a good point to sell," said Ignatius Chicha, head of Markets at Citibank Kenya. "We could have some dollar demand from month-end buyers next week, but not as much as we had this week." The dollar sales helped the shilling come off a six-week low of 84.65/75 it hit on Wednesday. It is up nearly 2 percent so far this year. Kenya's main share index, which has gained 20 percent this year, rose 0.2 percent to 4,965.98 points. KenolKobil jumped 3 percent to 10.35 shillings per share after it said it had returned to profit on the back of a restructuring programme it started last year. Barclays Bank gained 1.7 percent to trade at 18.20 shillings per share. "Investors expect Barclays to post good first-quarter results like its peers," said Rufus Mwanyasi, an analyst at Tsavo Securities. On the bond market, government bonds worth 1.8 billion shillings ($21.3 million) were traded, compared with 2.5 billion shillings on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Catherine Evans)